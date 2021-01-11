Tallapoosa County is set to receive $400,000 in funding from a state agency to help the county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds require no match from the county and can be used to extend water systems, for testing centers and for grants to help businesses keep county residents employed.
East Alabama Regional Planning Commission (EARPC)director of planning Tyler Ferrell was at Monday’s Tallapoosa County Commission meeting to explain some of the logistics of the grant program administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
“Other counties are looking into it,” Ferrell told the commission. “Cleburne County is looking at a water line extension project. Coosa County is looking at business expansion and business incubation projects. You can fund startups with this.”
Ferrell said there is an April application deadline and EARPC would receive 10% of the granted funds to apply and administer the grant.
Commissioners said they would like to bring the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) and the chambers of commerce in the county to help advise how to set up the program granting funds to businesses in the county.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is getting six new patrol vehicles in April or May through state bids, but the bids do not include equipment such as radioes, emergency lights and other things.
“There was a $4,000 difference between lowest and highest bids,” Tallapoosa County chief deputy sheriff David McMichael said. “The lowest bid appears to meet the specifications.”
The county let bids in December and the commission approved the lowest bid.
The commission declined an opportunity for shoppers in Tallapoosa County to take advantage of the 2021 Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday.
“Both boards of education in the county indicated they did not want us to participate,” county administrator Blake Beck said. “It has been the practice of the commission to follow the recommendations.”
The tax holiday if approved allows for sales tax free purchases of certain items related to severe weather preparedness. Tax collected from such sales only benefits the Alexander City Board of Education and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education in Tallapoosa County.
David Heard was reappointed to the Loachapoka Water Authority.
“He has been on the water authority as long as I have been here,” Beck said. “The commission only has one appointment to the board as it serves a small portion of the county.”
The commission entered an executive session to discuss potential economic development with LMAEDA executive director Chad Odom and Denise Walls. No action was taken following the 25 minute discussion.
Commissioner John McKelvey was absent from the meeting.
In other action the Tallapoosa County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Dec. 14 meeting
• Approved warrants and purchase orders
• Approved Family Medical Leave Act leave for employees
• Was reminded the courthouses of Tallapoosa County will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s and Robert E. Lee’s birthdays
The next meeting of the Tallapoosa County Commission is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8.