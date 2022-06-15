Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. NNE winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tallapoosa County Schools approved a new code of conduct for the 2022-23 school year.
The revised student handbook was approved by the board of education during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 13.
Deputy Superintendent Casey Davis, who oversees the drafting of the school policy, explained to the board there had been no significant policy changes, but that the school district had updated some of the handbook’s language in order to remain in compliance with new state administrative code.
Davis specifically noted this change in regards to the school’s anti-bullying policy within the code of conduct.
“Basically, it says the same thing just whereas before it said anti-harassment, it is now going to say bullying to be in compliance with the student bullying prevention policy,” Davis said.
Superintendent Ray Porter and board members commended Davis for his efforts in updating the school policy.
“Although this is the work of many people looking at this, it takes one driving force to put this together and get it in ready form. So,I'd like to publicly thank Mr. [Casey] Davis for all the hard work that he puts into the code of conduct every year. He does a fantastic job and this year is no exception,” Porter said.
The new code of conduct will take effect later this year when the fall academic semester begins in August.
