If you're one of the 50-plus Tallapoosa County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week, you almost certainly have the omicron variant.
In the space of a week, the proportion of new COVID cases in the United States that were the omicron variant jumped from 3 to 73 percent, and the southeast is ahead of the curve. As of Monday, 95.2 percent of new coronavirus cases in the region came from the omicron strain, and with twice the infection rate of the delta variant — according to one preliminary study — that figure will only grow.
As of Tuesday, Tallapoosa County was leading the state in new COVID-19 cases per capita (Shelby, Jefferson, Jackson, Cullman and Randolph counties have since caught up), but if you were trying to get a test this week, that shouldn't surprise you.
By Wednesday morning, the wait at Main Street Urgent Care for a COVID-19 test result was over four hours, while the Alexander City Walgreens has cleared its shelves of at-home testing kits.
Btw: the Tallapoosa County Health Department has a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 booster shots.
Bullet points
• Alabama has delayed updating its social studies curriculum another five to six years, AL.com reports, with three bills seeking to ban critical race theory — one pre-filed by Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) — pending review by the state legislature in the meantime.
• Reports of strange commotion outside the ALDOT office in Alex City coming across the police scanner Monday was explained two days later by a press release from the sheriff's department, in which two were arrested for meth trafficking.
• Also overheard on the scanner: a woman doing donuts in the Cherokee Road Dollar General parking lot.