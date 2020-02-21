Although Horseshoe Bend’s softball team boasts only one senior on the roster, it’s not like the Generals are exactly young. They are chock full of juniors and return a ton of girls with experience.
One of the biggest struggles for the Generals last year was not having the toughest mindset. When one thing went wrong for Horseshoe Bend, it seemed to snowball into multiple errors. But with age and experience, that should start to slip away.
At least that’s what Horseshoe Bend coach Hagen Whiteard is expecting as the Generals begin the season today at the Central Alabama Classic at Benjamin Russell.
“I think (our mindset has) improved,” Whiteard said. “I can’t say that for certain since I haven’t seen that in game scenarios, but we’ve talked a lot about it. Even something as simple as stepping up to the plate and making adjustments, we’re starting to see that.
“We’ve been practicing long enough for them to see, ‘OK, I can do that.’ We’re back in the groove and once they get on the field, we’re going to be OK. I’m excited to see how they approach that side of things.”
With the weather not cooperating much, the Generals have dedicated as much time as possible to defense whenever possible, but they’ve put a big focus on hitting which Whiteard is expecting to be a strong point.
Brooke Milner should be a standout offensively; she’s moved up from the JV team since last year. Caly Carlisle also was a bit streaky last year, but Whiteard said she’s swinging the bat really well. Carley Forbus and Reagan Taylor both boast some speed on the bases.
“There’s a lot of them that are hitting well,” Whiteard said. “We’ve spent a lot of time hitting, so they’re developing improving there.”
For the second year in a row, Horseshoe Bend will be in the business of replacing a top pitcher but Carlisle returns with a lot of experience. She threw 63 1/3 innings last year and had an ERA of just 2.874. Milner will also be pitching and the two will swap on first base when they’re not in the circle. Taylor may also see some innings.
Filling out the diamond will be Marley Woodruff at second base and Harleigh Moss and Taylor will swap out at third and short depending on who’s pitching. Kennedy Templeton will return to take her spot behind the plate.
Starting outfielders will be Forbus, Nadia Brooks and Jacey Ratcliff.
The only senior is Erica Bryan, who isn’t a starter but should see some spot time.
“She’s going to get some playing time and she’s done a good job for us so far since she’s been back from basketball with taking on a leadership role,” Whiteard said. “We also have six juniors, so they are right behind her as leaders.”
Horseshoe Bend fell just two games shy of a bid to the state tournament last year, but the Generals improved every step of the way a season ago. They really seemed to peak at the right time. Whiteard is hoping that improvement will just continue to grow and they’ll be once again in a great position at the end of the year.
“We want to be right back there at that regional tournament again,” Whiteard said. “After winning the area tournament last year, one of our goals now is we want to beat Reeltown in the regular season. Of course we want to win the area tournament again and be back at regionals then we want to finish it this year so we can be at state.”