Area youngsters looking to get involved with youth sports will have their chance as registration for soccer, baseball and softball are coming up.
Alexander City Youth Soccer’s registration is now through Feb. 2 with sign-ups available online at www.alexcitysoccer.com. The league will also be hosting in-person dates from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Alexander City soccer complex concession stand.
The league is open to players born from 2007 to 2016 and the cost is $25. The league will provide jerseys and parents need to provide soccer cleats, shorts, socks and shin guards.
For more information, email acyssoccer@gmail.com.
Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department will once again be hosting youth baseball and softball this year and registration will take place at Radney Elementary School. Sign-ups will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7 and 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 8. Tryouts will be hosted from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 for 6U; Feb. 11 for 8U; Feb. 13 for 10U; and Feb. 14 for 12U.
The cost is $85 but for late registration, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Sportplex baseball tower, will cost $100. The league is open to girls and boys ages 3 to 12. A copy of the child’s birth certificate is required to register.
For more information on the city softball and baseball leagues, contact Toby Thomas at 256-794-0972 or via email at toby.thomas@alexandercityal.gov.