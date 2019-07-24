Registration for the Alexander City Youth Soccer league will take place the first two weeks of August and is also now available online.
In-person registration dates are from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Aug. 9 and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10. Registration will be held at the Alexander City Soccer Complex Concession Stand and cost is just $65, which includes a jersey. Parents must provide soccer cleats, shorts, socks and shin guards.
Open to children born from 2007 to 2016. Registration may also be done online at www.alexcitysoccer.com. Parents can also sign up for email and text notifications there.
Soccer evaluations will be held and all players are expected to attend.
Lakewinds Invitational set for Aug. 17 and 18
The 2019 Lakewinds Invitational will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18 and lunch will be provided both days.
There is a $100 entry fee that includes the two-rounds of golf and the cart fee. There will be a Callaway Wedge giveaway for the closest to the hole on No. 2 Sunday as well as an auction for an Odyssey Works Putter.
Both regular and senior tee divisions will be offered.