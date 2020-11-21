Fear it’s too late to sign up your little one(s) for basketball? Well, you’re in luck.
The Alexander City Parks and Recreation department has extended the Nov. 13 registration deadline until Nov. 30 to give parents extra time to get their kids involved.
The choice to push back the season came as a result of the recent COVID-19 spike in the area.
Kids ages 5 through 12 are encouraged to participate in the youth league to help build confidence and teach young kids how to play basketball while instilling team work. Registration for the league is $50. Parents must have a copy of the birth certificate of any child wishing to participate.