The Dadeville City Council recognized the Dadeville Dixie Youth Majors All-Star team Tuesday.
Players Cameron Gooden, Tyler Garrett, Cam Heard, Luke Tarver, Jay Burns, Brock Bell, Hudson Smith, Wyatt Dunn, Jordan Johnson, Dylan Adcox, Riley Humphrey and Alex Payne were honored before starting their trip to the Dixie Youth World Series, which starts Thursday in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith read a proclamation declaring Tuesday to be 2019 Alabama Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division II State Championship Day.
“Whereas the City of Dadeville is proud to recognize the 11 to 12 Dixie Youth baseball team for their accomplishments during the season and this all-star team has demonstrated a sustained level of excellence and made the Dadeville community proud, and whereas this all-star team participated and succeeded in winning to become the 2019 Dixie Youth Baseball Majors Division II State Champion,” Smith read from the proclamation.
After reading the proclamation, the team received a standing ovation from the council and audience.
Smith asked the team what their motto “fearless” meant and members said they were not afraid to take risks while playing.
Councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson gave the team city pins it could trade with other teams at the World Series.