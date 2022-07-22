Horseshoe Bend volleyball head coach Julie Turner did not know she wanted to be a head coach. She just wanted to be a mom and watch her two boys grow.
When the Generals needed a coach for the 2017-18 season, Turner was the first one to be asked if she wanted to do it.
“I said no,” Turner said. “I just wanted to be a mom.”
Turner played volleyball in high school, was the former Horseshoe Bend middle school volleyball coach when she first got to the school and was a former volleyball referee. She had the experience, but did not want to commit just yet.
But Turner realized something: her niece was on the team and heading into her senior season. Turner would be at all the games anyway, coaching indirectly from the sidelines. The job was still on the table, it was just up to Turner.
“I prayed about it,” Turner said. “I eventually said I would do it for one year. That was in 2017. And now here we are.”
Now heading into her sixth season as the head coach for the Generals, Turner realizes she made a good choice.
She has built a strong program at Horseshoe Bend, being a perennial contender for postseason play.
Even last season, in what Turner called “a rebuilding year,” the team still had a positive record and played in a Regional.
One thing that last year’s team lacked was a senior.
“Not having a single senior was maybe not so good for last year, but great for this upcoming season,” Turner said. “I thought our team did well last year considering they were so young.”
As rebuilding tends to go in sports, you may need a year or two under your belt to get back on track. While last year may not have been record setting, it was crucial to get girls experience in an underclassman laden roster.
Last year’s team featured three ninth graders and an eighth grader in the starting rotation. Only two starters from the previous season were returning.
Now, with a year under their belts, Turner and her team are looking to turn the corner.
“Of course expectations are really high,” Turner said. “I told them that going in. They know each other now. We are running the same rotations. Everything should just flow into this year from last year.”
Knowing one another may be the team’s biggest asset heading into the upcoming season, according to Turner. Without senior leadership in the year prior, the team struggled to stay on the same page. Now, with three seniors, the team is meshing once again.
“We have a veteran team, in terms of playing experience,” Turner said. “We are still young, but we have that experience.”
Turner thinks that that experience has led directly to her middle hitters being the team’s best group. The middle hitting grouping is the team’s strongest and oldest group, featuring two girls who made it to State in 2020 in senior Charlie Cotney and junior Reagen Taylor.
Having a team that now has real experience has allowed Turner to put girls in specific roles, and allow girls to specialize.
“A year of maturity helps that,” Turner said. “I want them to play their role to the best of their ability. You have to specialize in order to be successful.”
The roster for Horseshoe Bend this season is much more balanced, with half the team as upperclassmen and half as underclassmen. Almost all have returning experience.
To Turner, it is now up for her team to capitalize.
“They know the expectations,” Turner said. “We want to win our area. I think this team can do that.”