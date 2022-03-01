After losing four key seniors from a year ago, the 2022 Horseshoe Bend softball team features just four players that are in their 10th grade year or beyond.
Brooke Milner, Kennedy Templeton and Nadia Brooks all return as important upperclassman pieces — alongside sophomore and three-sport star Reagan Taylor — but the road map is still being drawn for the rest of the team as the Generals’ season has gotten underway.
“These first few weeks have definitely been a little rocky,” Horseshoe Bend coach Hagen Whiteard said. “But we’ve had some talks about that, about what we as a team, moving forward, what we need to do. And we’ve talked about how much potential this team truly does have, and that if we can get them all to click at the same time and do away with some of our minor and mental errors, we’re gonna be O.K.”
Milner is the backbone of the team.
Having already signed to play collegiate softball at CACC, the first baseman led the team in RBIs with 27 and home runs with six in 2021.
No other player on the squad hit more than two long balls or batted in more than 17 runs. She added a .343 batting average to those totals, showing she can also hit for contact when it’s called for.
“She plays a very big role on our team for sure,” Whiteard said. “We’ve had a discussion about how she has got to be an all-around leader. It’s one thing to be a leader stat wise, but she’s had to learn how to grow into that position of being just an overall, true leader.”
Templeton, the team’s other senior outside Milner, locks down catcher for the Generals. She caught nine runners stealing and picked off an additional one last season. At the plate she hit just .222 but also gathered five extra-base hits and 17 RBIs.
Brooks, a junior, makes for the final upperclassman, securing center field. She showed off a bit of speed with 17 stolen bases in 2021, which is always a positive in the softball position that requires the most fielding range. She batted .269 with eight RBIs.
“Nadia has been one of our constants in the outfield since maybe eighth grade, I think at least by mid-eighth grade season she moved up and took one of those roles,” Whiteard said. “She definitely takes leadership in that position. She wants to be out there. That position is fun to her. She catches some for us too, but you can tell she definitely enjoys being able to run around and track those balls.”
It wasn’t any of the three returning upperclassmen or four departed seniors that won Horseshoe Bend’s batting crown a year ago, though.
That title belongs to Taylor, who hit .361 as a freshman, in no small part due to her speed as she swiped a team-high 37 bases and was only caught stealing once. She also grabbed a team-high 82 assists at shortstop.
This year she’s also taking on some pitching duties.
“She is a natural athlete,” Whiteard said. “She’s very athletic and things come very naturally to her. She hits leadoff for us. She’ll bunt every now and then, but regardless, she is a true leadoff hitter. She’s very likely to get a base hit and to get on. Then that gives her an opportunity to either steal or be moved around.”
Beyond those four, it’s a large core of inexperienced players filling out the Generals’ lineup.
Eighth grader Lily Moss was the team’s third pitcher, with nine total innings, and played second base in 2021, both places she’ll return to in 2022. Freshman Jacey Johnson takes first base whenever Milner is pitching and seventh grader Marigrace Jones is the team’s top third baseman.
Junior high athletes have been featured on Horseshoe Bend’s high school team throughout Whiteard’s tenure, often an inevitability when coaching at a Class 2A school. Taylor and Moss, as an example, have been starting for the Generals since seventh grade.
“What I find is that they start off very nervous, because they come in as seventh graders, they know and understand that they could be playing against girls who are juniors or seniors,” Whiteard said. “I’m not gonna say it gets in their head, but it’s obvious that they think about it. But then after they start playing and they get through a couple of games, then they realize, ‘O.K., I’m just playing softball.’”
Thus far the Generals have played four games and lost all four, although all were against Class 5A or 6A schools. Two of the defeats, those against Oakman and Central of Clay County, came by a combined three runs.
Horseshoe Bend takes the field again Tuesday at Valley.