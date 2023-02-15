Dadeville may have a young team and a young coach, but that matters to only those outside of the Tigers’ locker room.
Tiger coach Andrew Padgett’s team is a conglomeration of all types of types: He has guys who are returning, players who are still playing other sports and guys who are playing baseball for the first time in a few seasons.
Padgett’s team will go as far as it lets itself. Both the young coach and his young team know that. Only time will tell what this squad truly can accomplish.
“I told them the other day that whatever they want to accomplish, they can accomplish,” Padgett said. “It is going to be up to them whether they accomplish it or not.”
Realizing what it is this squad can accomplish may take a little bit, because so far, Padgett has not even seen his full roster.
The team is missing five players, four due to basketball and one due to injury. Three of those players were not even on the team last year but have baseball experience in their backgrounds.
Antojuan Woody, Daquan Doss and Wardrellis Cox will all be suiting up for the baseball team for their senior years. After an undefeated regular season in football and an area tournament championship in basketball so far, Padgett got the trio to come out for yet another sport.
Padgett is also still waiting on guys who played last year in Jay Burns and Cam Heard. Burns was a starter last year as a freshman but is still with the basketball team, whereas Heard is still recovering from an injury. Even when all five of the players return, it will still be a bit before things get really going.
“I am sure there will be some rust we have to get off,” Padgett said.
While those five are missing, Dadeville’s younger stars have stepped up to the plate literally and figuratively to fill in holes on the roster.
“I have some solid young guys that have really stepped up to the plate,” Padgett said. “It has been going as well as it can go, but I know when I get the other guys back that it is really going to help.”
As for those practicing, Dadeville is returning two of its best players from last season in Wes Robinson and Cole Carmack.
Robinson looks to be the ace this year on the mound, with Carmack nipping at his tail. Padgett said Carmack is “right in stride” with Robinson to be the 1-2 pitching punch for the Tigers.
Robinson last year made the All-Outlook Second Team in his first season under Padgett. While that year ended with a losing record, the team still managed a spot in the playoffs.
This year the expectation is the same, if not better, while also keeping reality in check.
“Everybody wants to win state, but before you win state, you have to take it one game at a time,” Padgett said. “You have to make the playoffs first. We reached the goal of reaching the playoffs last year, and that is a goal of ours again this year. And at that point, anything can happen.”
The Tigers likely will not be at full strength by the team’s first game today against Valley. They may still be missing players by their weekend doubleheader against Benjamin Russell. But if Padgett sees fight and commitment out of his squad against two teams in higher classifications, that will be just fine.
“We have to go out there and compete,” Padgett said. “We are hitting it hard right out of the gate. No matter what the score is, as long as the guys go out there and leave it all out on the field, I am going to be happy with that.”
To the outside, the group may not seem like much. But inside Dadeville’s locker room and batting cages, morale could not be higher. Padgett’s group all knows and appreciates one another, and the group will only get stronger as the season goes on and the roster fills out.
“I think the guys are excited,” Padgett said. “Every day at practice we do something that has to do with competition. The guys have really gotten after it so I am looking forward to what is to come.”