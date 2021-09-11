The Central Coosa Cougars found themselves once again on the losing side Friday night, falling to Highland Home 61-14 on the road.
But coach Brett Thomas said his young players are continuing to get experience and improve with each game.
“It’s like I told the players, every team we face is going to be better prepared, Thomas said. “Every team has worked through the spring and the summer. You’re playing great teams. We’re getting better.”
Unlike most teams, Central Coosa did not get to prepare until days before the first kickoff.
Many of Coosa’s players, including a majority of the line, are freshmen and sophomores.
“I told them, if we can just hold together as you get older, you’re going to get better,” Thomas said. “The thing of it is they have to dedicate themselves to the sport. You can’t show up when school starts and expect to be successful in football. I tell them proper preparation prevents poor performance. Get that proper preparation, we will get better.”
For the first time this season, Coosa was able to put two scores on the board, an 80-yard touchdown pass from Majavious Culpepper to Trae Butler and a 45-yard run from Leryan Coleman.
Culpepper had 140 yards through the air and the team gained 85 yards on the ground.
“We walked away with positive yards,” Thomas said. “The score may not indicate it, but we were competitive.”