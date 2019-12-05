Despite some last-minute schedule changes that forced Benjamin Russell not to face McAdory on Tuesday night, the Wildcats did get in their first dual meet of the season and earned a big victory over Auburn. Benjamin Russell picked up 10 wins via fall and lost only one bout on the mat en route to a 63-18 victory.
The Wildcats (1-0) got things started with five straight pins. Peyton Young took the mat first at 145 pounds and needed only 17 seconds in the second period to flatten Auburn’s Ryan Rhoten. Saxon Coker and Jackson Hutton then picked up back-to-back first-period pins at 152 and 160, respectively.
At 170 and 182, respectively, Savon Spradley and Hezekiah Hunter both had to battle for their victories. Spradley took down Caleb Moore in 4:32 and Hunter needed nearly the entire third period to finally finish off Auburn’s Johnny Roh in 5:26.
Auburn finally put points on the board with a forfeit victory at 195, but after that, Benjamin Russell was right back at it. Trace McCaleb earned the fastest pin of the night, taking down Gavin Storm in a mere 36 seconds at 220 pounds.
Damien Lawry earned the nod at heavyweight and went toe-for-toe with Auburn’s Cameron Reese until Lawry finally took a 31 decision in a tiebreaker. It was the only match that wasn’t decided by six points.
Auburn picked up another victory via forfeit before Benjamin Russell earned four wins in a row, including another three consecutive pins. All three pins were in the first period.
Sandlin Pike needed just 53 seconds to defeat his 113-pound counterpart; Lee Leonard and Nyshaad Hannon both had pins in 1:42 at 120 and 126, respectively. Bobby Charsha finished up the scoring for the Wildcats with a win by forfeit at 132.
Auburn’s Shawn McGowin had the only victory on the mat for the Tigers, sealing up the final win at 138 pounds by pinning Demarcus McNeal in 1:58.
Reeltown falls to Tallassee in opener
The Reeltown wrestling team was a bit hindered to open its season Tuesday; not only have the Rebels not gotten a lot of practice time in but they were also missing some wrestlers due to the football season still being alive and well. Plus, they were up against a tough Class 5A squad in Tallassee.
All of that resulted in a 72-12 loss. Thirty-six of Tallassee’s 72 points came via forfeit as only seven bouts took place on the mat.
Reeltown did manage a pair of victories though and both came via pin. At 126, John Estes flatted Tallassee’s Brandon Barker, and Carson Baker added the Rebels’ only other win with a pin of John Burnham at 145 pounds.