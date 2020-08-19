For 17 years the Reeltown-Tallassee rivalry has been dormant, waiting to reemerge.
Now, the time has finally come and fans couldn’t be more excited.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle is a Reeltown graduate and former Rebel quarterback who is particularly pumped about the matchup on Thursday.
“I’m so glad coach Matt Johnson and coach Mike Battles were able to get this thing back together,” Windle said. “The community needs this game and I know both coaches will have their players ready to play on Thursday night.”
The Reeltown-Tallassee rivalry is not a historically long rivalry with the schools having played only 16 times in total; however, in those 16 games the schools split the series 8-8 in some of the most competitive games in the state’s history.
“The intensity is always high, in and out of the stadium,” Windle said. “You can feel the atmosphere. A river and a few miles separate the schools and both programs historically are competitive so we are in for a great game.”
Although he has deep admiration for Battles and the Tallassee program, Windle said he is on pins and needles waiting for his alma mater to hopefully stick it to the Tigers for a hard-fought victory.
“Johnson knows how to get it done and knows what it takes to win,” Windle said. “He’s got a system intact down there and he has an ‘it’ factor about him.”
Johnson, entering his fifth season as head coach, knows the impact of the game, especially having played in the rivalry himself.
“It’s two communities as one,” Johnson said. “Families overlap and are divided; brothers and cousins are playing each other. A close-knit community game like this is just special.”
Battles has never experienced the rivalry firsthand but has been made fully aware from Tiger fans how important this game is.
“I have never been a part of it,” Battles said. “But (Johnson) has played in it. He knows how it’s going to be. My fans have let me know how it is. If there has ever been a year to start something like this, this is the year.”
Despite the hype and excitement from everyone in the community, Johnson is preparing like he would any other game.
“We prepare the same as we would anyone else,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day it’s still the same game.”
Many eyes will be on the Reeltown-Tallassee game Thursday, not only the community but the state as a whole, Windle said.
“This game will attract interest from fans in surrounding counties as well,” Windle said. “The whole state will be watching because people know these are two powerhouse programs that historically have great athletes.”
Windle is adamant sports are necessary for the community to heal mentally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I strongly believe high school football and sports is necessary for morale right now,” Windle said. “However, the community needs to do their part in protecting themselves and each other so we can continue to have football the whole season.”
Battles also said area residents need a distraction from all the bad that has come out of this year so far.
“We need something positive in our communities,” Battles said. “I can’t put it into words what this means right now. With what has happened, I want this to be as big as it can be. This is going to be something special.”
Although the pandemic has caused much turmoil, Windle has found a silver lining through it all.
“We have become more intimate with our technology,” Windle said. “We will be able to broadcast games this year that otherwise we wouldn’t have. We are learning to do things now we were otherwise years away from.”
With a 17-year gap, you never know when these two teams will meet again. That being said, the bragging rights that are on the line have potential to hold weight for years to come.