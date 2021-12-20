A few scores were the difference at halftime, and those few buckets turned out to be the difference in the game.
Woodland traveled to Horseshoe Bend Monday and out-battled the Generals 56-49 in girls basketball action, staying ahead by a margin of three to eight points the entire fourth period.
It was the final game before winter break for Horseshoe Bend, who will take some needed rest after losing three straight to close a stretch of 11 games in just 17 days.
“I think we’ve played 10 or 11 games straight. We haven’t practiced in the last two weeks because we’ve had a game every single night,” Horseshoe Bend coach Erica Meigs said. “I gave them one night off; we didn’t have a game last Wednesday because JV was playing. Other than that we’ve been playing every night and that’s starting to show.”
Center Juliana Luvvorn recorded 20 points to lead the way for Woodland, many of them coming on putback layups. Guard Leah Williamson followed closely behind with 15.
Sophomore guard Reagan Taylor posted a game-high 25 points and collected steals like Christmas presents five days ahead of the Holiday. Guard Nadia Brooks followed with 10.
Recovering from an injured ankle, even with the scoring output Taylor is still working back to full speed. She missed a few shots in close.
“She’s playing timid right now,” Meigs said. “But she’s going to get back to it, she’s just got to get back in the groove of things, and some of the other girls are coming along to help her.”
The Bobcats held a lead of just 18-17 after one period but outscored Horseshoe Bend 18-10 in the second to take a nine-point lead they never relinquished.
Luvvorn and Williamson each picked up five of the 18 for Woodland.
Taylor spearheaded the Generals’ best comeback effort, scoring two transition layups and hitting a free throw to work the Bobcats’ 46-40 end-of-third-quarter lead down to 52-49.
Two fast break buckets off steals by Woodland sealed the game, however. The final stretches of the game marked how sloppy much of it was, with both sides combining for eight turnovers in the final 2:30.
Many of Woodland’s points came on second- and third-chance opportunities as rebounding continues to be an issue for Horseshoe Bend’s squad. None of the Generals’ forwards stand above 5-foot-6.
“That seems to be the recurring problem, is rebounding, and that’s something we’re going to work on the next couple weeks since we’ve got a couple of weeks off,” Meigs said. “Rebounding, rebounding, rebounding some more, because that’s hurt us the last several games. I think the girls are getting better though. They continue to work hard and improve.”
After taking two weeks to recover and iron out some of the team’s flaws, Horseshoe Bend resumes play at Dadeville Jan. 4.