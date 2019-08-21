With a new name comes new expectations.
Lyman Ward Military Academy has turned into Southern Prep Academy, and although there’s a name change, the football team isn’t changing a bit — except for a lot higher goals.
Under the new branding, Southern Prep coach Roland Bell had more freedom to recruit players and he brought in some big guns this season.
“Based on the schedule we put together and who we were able to bring in, we should legitimately have the first winning season in a very long while for the school,” Bell said. “We think with what we’ve got we can definitely have a winning season and possibly compete for the league championship.”
Along with Trinity, North River and Lighthouse, Southern Prep has created the 8FA league, which stands for eight-man football of Alabama. The top two teams will play for the championship at the end of the season and the four will also put on essentially an all-star game with top players from each team the week after the regular season, coached by the Nos. 3 and 4 team out of the league.
The Fighting Rangers will be battling for one of those top two spots, and Bell is excited about the players he has on the horizon.
Justin Wallace will start at quarterback; he was the backup at Oak Mountain and has always been move of a passing quarterback which should work to Southern Prep’s favor in an eight-man setting.
But like most high school football teams, the Rangers will look to run the ball first and foremost. Aquarious “Yogi” Barker has been brought in from LaFayette, and he’ll be the starting running back.
“He’s a big fast running back,” Bell said.
Ny Dowdell, who played at Opelika last year, will join Daniel Tampa at wide receiver.
“Daniel moved here last year but he played just the last couple games with us,” Bell said. “We really didn’t get a solid look at him but we’ve found a spot that we think he’ll excel at because he’s fast and athletic.”
Parker Slaughter will also be a target for Wallace as he’s moved to tight end.
The line does seem to be a question for the Rangers on both sides of the ball. Jacob Pittman, who was projected to be the starting center, has been battling an injury so Hunter Abbott will likely take his spot at the beginning of the year. Braxton Cook, from Smiths Station, and Daltrey Fryer will play the guard positions.
On the defensive line, Slaughter or Abbott will play nose guard, and Cook will be one of the ends.
According to Bell, the strength of the defense will come at linebacker though. Preston Linkenauger will play middle linebacker and Dowdell and Barker will be outside.
“We’ve also got a ninth-grader Malachi Roberts who will be spelling them at linebacker quite a bit,” Bell said. “He’s only a ninth-grader but he’s smart. He’s tall and he can run. He does not mind lighting you up. The very first hit in a scrimmage that we did last week, I thought that it was Linkenauger that hit Dowdell when he was running the ball but when everybody got up, it was the ninth-grader. He got there in a hurry and he just nailed him.”
In the secondary, Evan Cole, who comes from Smiths Station, will join Tampa at cornerback.
Although Southern Prep has brought in some big guns and it has a lot of youngsters Bell is excited about, the Fighting Rangers still have a lot to prove.
“The thing that we’re unsure of is because we’re bringing guys in from all these different places, can we get them cohesive and playing together as one unit in time?” Bell said. “We think we’ve been pretty good at getting them together but we’ll really find out on Friday night.”
Southern Prep begins its season Friday at East Memorial Christian Academy.