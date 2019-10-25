The football season is rapidly coming to a close for Dadeville’s football team.
With playoffs out of the question and only one Class 3A Region 3 game left, the Tigers will have to focus on making improvements so they can go into the offseason on a high note. Dadeville is hunting down its first and only win streak, and it certainly has a chance to do so against the winless Prattville Christian.
“They’re struggling but they’re still one of those teams that you can’t go down there and take them lightly,” Dadeville coach Richard White said. “We can’t take anybody lightly. I think if we go down there with the same mentality that we finished with at Beulah, we should be able to put some points on the board and play defense like we know we’re capable of playing. We have a chance to be successful.”
Prattville Christian (0-8, 0-6) does pose some problems offensively for Dadeville (2-7, 1-5). Although the Panthers don’t score many points — they’re averaging 8.9 points per game and haven’t scored more than two touchdowns in a contest — they do run the gamut offensively.
White said on film, he’s seen PCA run anything from the spread to the veer option to a power run game and more.
“They’ll get in a two-tight end set with a couple extra blockers to one side,” White said. “It’s just an overload set and they try to outnumber you on the edge.”
Dadeville is expecting the Panthers to run it more than they throw it so they’ll focus first on stopping the rush.
The Tigers’ best defensive weapon might be their offense, though. Although the Tigers have had an up-and-down season, they have been known to put up some points. They’re coming off their second-highest point total of the season with a 35-14 victory over Beulah. Even including two games where they scored a combined two points, the Tigers are still averaging 19.4 ppg.
This week, Dadeville will be focused on being two-dimensional. Against the Bobcats, the Tigers did a nice job of mixing in their runs with their throws. Quarterback Lane Smith finished with nearly 300 passing yards and Javuntae Holley also rushed for more than 100 yards.
Against Prattville Christian’s 4-2 defense, there should be plenty for the Tigers to exploit.
“I think if they do what they’ve done, we’ll be able to hit them over the top with some passes that should loosen them up and we should be able to run the ball to them,” White said. “We ran the ball a lot better (last week) than we have been running it.”
The Tigers will also continue to look to their youngsters to get in on the action as White knows they are the future of the team.
Freshman Phil Dowdell played at both defensive back and receiver and did well with his blocking, White said. Ninth-grade linebacker Avontae Wilson also continues to get key experience that should serve him well in the future.
But most importantly, the Tigers are looking to end the season on a high note for both the seniors and the guys returning.
“We want to get a winning attitude and be able to overcome things when they happen,” White said. “Things are going to happen in a football game and we were able to overcome that (against Beulah) That’s been a thorn in our side all year long and it’s like we finally pulled the thorn out after we got down 12-0. Still some bad things happened but we didn’t focus on them. We were able to just move on and play the next play.”