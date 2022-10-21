Horseshoe Bend fell to 3-6 Friday night after a 58-32 loss to Goshen despite running back Braxton Wilson’s big game.
Wilson accounted for 209 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the loss, but Horseshoe Bend’s inability to stop the big play plus a plethora of turnovers led to the Generals’ loss.
“I thought he (Wilson) ran the ball well,” said head coach Jeremy Phillips. “We’ve been on him about making sure he’s getting north and south. He really took to coaching and made that adjustment. I’m proud of him for that.”
It was a rocky start for Horseshoe Bend after fumbling the opening snap and then giving up a 45-yard touchdown to dig itself into a hole.
Already down 8-0, Phillips voiced after the game that his team cannot afford the slow starts.
“If we can ever get out of our own way, we have a chance to be pretty good offensively, and that’s a prime example of what we do,” Phillips said. “We just have these mental mistakes where it comes back and hurts us. It’s been all year long.”
On top of the opening fumble, Horseshoe Bend tossed three interceptions in three consecutive drives as Goshen stretched its lead.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
With the game out of hand, Horseshoe Bend returned to its most dangerous form of offense, running the ball, and scored a couple explosive touchdowns late in the game.
Luke Jones opened the fourth quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run, and sophomore Trent Higgins scored a 50-yard touchdown on the final play of regulation.
“I knew coming in we were going to be able to run the ball,” Phillips said. “I thought Luke Jones did well.”
Defensively, the Generals gave up numerous big plays on their way to the loss.
Five of Goshen’s eight touchdowns were 45-yards or longer.
“Coming in we knew they were an explosive team on offense, and that showed tonight,” Phillips said. “They scored a lot of explosive plays, and they never really drove the ball. They were just hitting big plays, and that’s a lot of missed assignments on our part on defense.”
The 2022 season concludes for Horseshoe Bend next week with a road trip to Beulah as the Generals aim to take momentum into the offseason.
“We want to finish out the year strong,” Phillips said. “I feel like we’ve made a lot of strides this year. We’ve gotten better as the year went on. We played a lot of tough teams. I just want to send the seniors out on a winning note.”