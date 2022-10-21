Horseshoe Bend players on sideline against Goshen
Buy Now

Horseshoe Bend players look on from the sideline in the first quarter. Oct. 21, 2022. 

 Jacob Waters / Sports Writer

 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you