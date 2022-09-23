Horseshoe Bend dominated all three phases of the field Friday night in its 48-20 win over Fayetteville.
Things started hot for Horseshoe Bend after Kori Woods kicked off the scoring with a scoop-and-score to put the Generals on top.
The Generals continued their non-offensive scoring when running back Braxton Wilson returned a punt for a touchdown.
Wilson’s touchdown was just the first of his highlight-filled night. The freshman accounted for five touchdowns in the team’s big win.
“Braxton was able to hit big plays,” said head coach Jeremy Phillips. “He was able to get outside. He made some good cuts and followed the blockers. I thought he did an excellent job seeing the holes tonight.”
Phillips noted that Luke Jones, who scored a touchdown, and Josh Hunt also had solid games running the ball.
“Our line really dominated the line of scrimmage, offensively and defensively,” Phillips said. “We were able to run with a lot of success tonight and move the ball that way.”
After allowing 42 points against Highland Home last week, Horseshoe Bend’s defense was much more efficient on the road this week. Phillips credited Jacob Turner and the rest of the defensive line for getting to the quarterback which made the rest of the defense’s job easier - leading to a stout performance overall.
“They were getting a lot of pressure, and they were able to handle the run game where we could play back in coverage when they tried to throw it on us,” Phillips said. “I thought the whole defensive unit did well.”
Phillips also pointed out that Rylan Sharpe played well at linebacker and Cully Sharpe and Dorian Wickersham were impressive in the secondary.
Now with a complete performance under its belt, Horseshoe Bend hopes to see consistency each week as the latter half of the season begins.
“I’m pleased with how our defense has played this far through the season, and tonight we showed on offense we can put up points,” Phillips said. “It just comes down to execution and doing your job every play. When we put it all together we’re a pretty good ball team.”
The win marked Horseshoe Bend’s first victory since its 14-6 win over Wadley in Week 1. Sitting at 2-3 with a trip to LaFayette on deck, Phillips knows how important the final five games of the season are to reach the goal of making the playoffs.
“We’re going down the homestretch now,” Phillips said. “We’ve got to win games if we want to make the playoffs, so I’ve challenged our guys to focus in and do what we’re supposed to do in order to win. I think they’re ready to take that challenge.”