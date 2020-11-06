Football isn’t a sport in the Deep South, it’s a way of life Southerners take very seriously down to the lowest level.
The Alex City Wildcats Youth Football team won the Super Bowl over the weekend and B.B. Comer’s youth team forfeited to the Wildcats. B.B. Comer was simply too beat up to show up and play in the championship game, handing the rings and trophy over to the Wildcats and coaches James Carlisle and Delantus Young.
The Wildcats posted a 4-2 record on the season, averaging more than 30 points per game on offense while allowing 18 points per game on defense.
Like most football teams, the Wildcats overcame adversity throughout the season.
“When we played Horseshoe Bend we got demolished 50-26,” Carlisle said. “The next week we played B.B. Comer and had a great week of practice and improved dramatically. I’m real proud of these guys for staying focused and sticking to the task at hand.”
The youth football season normally consists of eight games in a season, but with the coronavirus always throwing a wrench into things, the season was shortened to six games.
“I’d like to give a special thank you to Toby (Thomas) at the (Charles E. Bailey) Sportplex,” Carlisle said. “Toby is awesome and did so much to help us out. He was a big part of our season and the success we’ve had.”
Carlisle and Young have coached their youth teams to winning three out of the last four championship games in youth league.
Carlisle said 75% of his players will be going into middle school next year, which has inspired Carlisle to start a weight training program for middle schoolers who are just as passionate about football as Carlisle and Young.
Carlisle plans to do his weight program through his organization AGI. AGI has helped youth all around the community for years now thanks to Carlisle and his dedicated staff and supporters.
“We love to coach,” Carlisle said. “We are passionate about it and love doing what we do. Lord willing, we will be doing this for a long time.”