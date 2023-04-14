It all came down to the series with Pike Road.
The Wildcats had a solid out-of-area record and were winners of four in a row before they drew a three-game series with Russell County.
The Cats dropped two of three to the Warriors, meaning they needed to win out against 6A ball’s fifth-best team Pike Road to win the area championship and make the playoffs.
Fueled by the losses to Russell County and an extra-innings loss to Valley the Friday prior to the Pike Road series, Benjamin Russell absolutely dominated the Patriots to win the area championship and punch its ticket to the postseason.
“We knew what we had to do,” BRHS coach Richy Brooks said. “Our kids responded well. We laid it out to them with what they had to do. Fortunately, we really came out and played on fire.”
In Game 1, Ben Russell scored five runs in the second inning to earn the win, punching the Patriots in the mouth with the surprise scoring outburst en route to a 13-2 win.
Ryder Mobley, Charlie Morgan and Gabe Benton each had two hits, while Jaxon Hay led the way with three singles. Caiden Hyde led the team with three RBIs.
In Game 2, the Wildcats once again scored five runs in the second inning to help plant themselves firmly ahead for the rest of the game and the series.
Brooks’ team totaled nine hits in that game, led by three from Chance Lumpkin. Both Carter Macoy and Kendrick Bryd had three RBIs each.
Macoy, Lumpkin and Hay all smashed home runs as well, propelling the lopsided 13-1 victory.
“We have been good lately at having better approaches at the plate,” Brooks said. “If we continue that, we will have success. If that gets away from you, it is hard to get that back sometimes.”
Brooks said his team’s early scoring efforts were extremely important in the victories. Jumping out to an early start using the team’s solid pitching was key to keeping the home team at bay.
“They are a very good program,” Brooks said. “But we kind of stunned them by scoring like we did. And then in the second game we came out and scored five in the first inning. That put them on their heels again. When you keep someone on their heels like that, it keeps them from getting any momentum. They never really got started.”
Now with BRHS in the playoffs, Brooks said he will be looking more to his pitchers, instead of relying so much on his team to score 13 runs each and every game.
“In the playoffs, if you last at all, you are going to have to have a bunch of pitchers,” Brooks said. “You better have a staff. That is crucial to us and that is what we want to sell our guys on.”
This season, the Ben Russell bullpen has been led by Hay, Benton, Lumpkin, Mobley and Macoy.
Hay leads the team in innings pitched and strikeouts while also boasting the third lowest ERA.
Along with Morgan and Hyde, who have combined for 48 strikeouts this year, Brooks might have the winning formula in his bullpen.
In the eyes of Brooks though, his team needs to maintain above a 60% strikes-thrown percentage to have a chance at staying in the postseason.
If his team maintains a strike percentage of over 60 percent in the playoffs, the Wildcats will “have a chance,” according to Brooks. Right now his team as a whole sits at 59.1, but has a number of pitchers that are individually over 60%.
Combining both strong batting and strong pitching got Benjamin Russell to a season record of 20-7. But all of that is out the window when the Wildcats host Hillcrest next week.
“I have had some really good teams in the past and they have been eliminated by just a bad inning,” Brooks said. “In the playoffs, it is different. You have to elevate your game.”
As for if this team has it in them, Brooks thinks it does. But it will take complete, full games each and every time the Wildcats take the diamond to go all the way.
“I think this team can beat anybody it plays,” Brooks said. “That is our mentality. We also understand that if we do not play well, we can lose to anybody."