The football season is closing in and the Wildcats are licking their chops, waiting for the kickoff to commence.
Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith is entering his third year as Benjamin Russell’s head coach and has prepared his troops to the best of his ability, despite changes caused by the pandemic.
Smith has spent the summer implementing his spread offense and working with quarterback and son Carter Smith to iron out some of the crinkles in the scheme. Smith is expecting Elijah Spivey to put up numbers this season and help keep the chains moving on the offense.
“Offensively we want 300 yards a game,” Smith said. “We should be pushing for that number every game.”
The strength of the Wildcat football program has been its defense over the last few seasons. Last year the defense had to carry some of the burdens of the offense, but this year the players and coaches have been working to alleviate some of that pressure and be more balanced. Smith is expecting big years out of Onaje Brooks and Landon Jacobs on the defense. Smith is also excited for the return of Lajavious Davis who missed last season with an injury and is expected to be a key contributor this season.
“On defense we want to hold teams under 100 yards rushing,” Smith said. “If we can do that and hold them under 200 total yards, we should be just fine.”
For the Wildcats the plan is simple: make the playoffs. The Wildcats have missed the playoffs the last two seasons, and before that were bounced out of the first round for three straight seasons. According to Smith’s vibe, enough is enough.
“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” Smith said. “Every year we want to compete in a playoff game at home. Right now, that’s what we are focused on.”
Benjamin Russell fans have a lot to look forward to as long as COVID-19 restrictions don’t cause any more problems. Participation from the student-athletes has encouraged the coaching staff. A positive attitude and self-confidence is going to be crucial for the Wildcats this year with a beefed-up schedule and the renewal of old rivalries such a Sylacauga.
The Wildcats will be fed a steady diet of quality teams throughout the season but that doesn’t mean Smith and the players will shy from the challenge. Smith’s vision and determination are surely to leave a lasting impression on his players and the community.
“I want to run a competitive program,” Smith said. “When these kids leave here, I want them to be winners, but I also want them to learn accountability and have standards and hold themselves to those standards.”
The Wildcat season kicks off Friday, Aug. 21 on the road against Huffman. The first home game for Benjamin Russell will be Sept. 11 against Helena.