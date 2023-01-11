Ami Edwards and Zee Johnson continued their strong seasons, combining for 20 points as the Wildcats defeated Calera 34-25 on Tuesday night.
Johnson led the team in scoring, totalling 13 points. To her coach, having a player emerge like Johnson has been invaluable to Benjamin Russell’s season thus far.
“I was so proud of Zee Johnson, she played really well tonight,” head coach Latreisha Moon-Upshaw said. “She played really, really, really well tonight. Every loose ball, she was on the floor. She did not play like an eighth grader. She played super hard tonight.”
Edwards was her regular self on Tuesday, charging to the rim any time she could and throwing up her signature contested layups. The freshman had seven, going 3-5 at the free throw stripe.
“She is going straight to the rim,” Moon-Upshaw said with a laugh. “She is always going straight to the rim. I tell her all the time that it is ok to go, but she always has to go strong.”
The Wildcats actually had to come back on Calera, down 6-4 to start the second quarter. Johnson took the game back for the home team with two acrobatic layups that put her team ahead 8-6 in the second.
Closing out the first half, Calera had a chance to tie the game before halftime, but an Eagles’ shot was swatted away by Edwards to keep her team up 14-12 into the stoppage.
Again, it was Johnson out of the half that got the Wildcats on the board, connecting on a quick three and a layup to get her squad up 19-12.
The third quarter defensive effort by Benjamin Russell was a clinic, as the Wildcats held Calera scoreless for the entire third quarter, while scoring nine points along the way.
The first Calera basket of the second half came with under seven minutes to go in the game, but at that point the damage was far too much to overcome.
TaMya Harris scored four straight in the waning minutes, to keep a valiant Calera comeback effort at bay.
With only 34 seconds to go, Calera got the game to just 30-25 in favor of Benjamin Russell, but the Wildcats rattled off two steals and two lay-ins to close the contest.
While it was not necessarily the prettiest night of shooting for Benjamin Russell, the second half defensive effort was an outstanding touch.
“I think we played really well on defense,” Moon-Upshaw said. “It was not a high scoring game, and that was because we were playing so well on defense.”
Next up for Benjamin Russell, winners of their first area game of the season, is an away game at another area foe in Chilton County on Thursday.