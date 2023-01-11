BRHS girls v Calera 2
Buy Now

Zee Johnson takes the ball up court against Calera on Jan. 10, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Ami Edwards and Zee Johnson continued their strong seasons, combining for 20 points as the Wildcats defeated Calera 34-25 on Tuesday night.

PHOTOS: Benjamin Russell girls defeat Calera

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you