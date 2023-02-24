BRHS girls soccer submitted

Heather Gonsoulin / For The Outlook

Benjamin Russell sophomore Margaret Thames tries to control a ball against a player from Sylacauga on Feb. 18, 2023.

 Heather Gonsoulin / For The Outlook

Benjamin Russell girls soccer is off to a 4-2-1 start, with a second-place tournament finish already to its credit and plenty to be excited about.

