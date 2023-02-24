Benjamin Russell girls soccer is off to a 4-2-1 start, with a second-place tournament finish already to its credit and plenty to be excited about.
To start the year, the girls won their first game 4-0 over Central Phenix City before falling to Smiths Station, 2-1.
Playing against two teams from upper divisions gave Benjamin Russell plenty of experience to build off of heading into the Capitol of Dreams tournament in early February.
The squad came in second in their division, only playing two of the three scheduled games due to rain.
The girls tied Houston Academy 1-1 and dominated Alabama Christian Academy 7-0
“I feel like if we could have played in that last game, we would have won the championship,” head coach Lee Wagoner said.
Since the tournament, Ben Russell has gone 2-1, with wins over Elmore County and Sylacauga.
The girls dispatched Elmore County 10-0 and shut out Sylacauga 3-0.
Thursday, the Wildcats lost in penalty kicks to area foe Calera, 3-2.
“We just ran out of time,” Wagoner said of the Calera game.
Jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, Benjamin Russell had plenty of chances to potentially put Calera away.
The girls had a scoring opportunity called back that could have changed the landscape of the contest, but an offsides call kept the score off the board.
Wagoner said he learned Thursday his team needs to play through adversity, especially when potentially iffy calls do not go its way.
“We have got to learn to battle through adversity when calls don’t go our way,” Wagoner said. “We let down and deflated a little bit when they didn’t allow that goal.”
While Benjamin Russell had an early lead, the girls let it slip away after their goal was taken back. In order to prevent games going into two overtime periods and even into PKs, Wagoner said his team has to learn to play within the confines of both halves and learn to fully put games away.
“What I saw from the girls is that we have got to learn to play 80 minutes,” Wagoner said. “We cannot start to play in the second half.”
As a team, Wagoner said his group relies on the mental leadership of his three seniors, while also relying on the stat-padding of his younger girls.
Eloise Franklin, Sandi Rojas and Greenlee Peppers are Ben Russell’s seniors, with each bringing their own forms of leadership to the table.
“Our biggest strength is we have great senior leadership,” Wagoner said. “They have been around soccer a long time. They understand the game. They are becoming leaders in their own right. It gets better game by game. (Peppers) has been phenomenal as a leader. (Franklin) gives us strong, strong leadership skills. Sandi puts in the work every day and it is hard to take her off the field with how she is playing right now.”
The junior and sophomore classes are where Benjamin Russell sees most of its offensive production. Wagoner said he has seen that outcome coming for a long, long time.
“I have been high on this junior class for years,” Wagoner said. “They are very strong in character, very strong in soccer. They have their own set of good leadership skills as well.”
Wagoner’s faith in his junior class is evident through top goal scorer Anna Corley.
Corley has put 14 balls in the back of the net, along with assisting on two scores.
Junior Brantley Calhoun, while not as prolific on the statsheet, is the glue that keeps Wagoner’s team together.
“She is our leader on the field,” Wagoner said. “She directs traffic and she is vocal. She is high energy, she is positive. She is the general on the field. She has the ability to get this team motivated toward a common goal.”
In goal is junior Keira Carver.
In only her second year playing keeper, Wagoner has seen tremendous growth not only mentally but in the technical aspects of Carver’s game. She has also been a big reason for the team’s three shutout wins.
“She has been very solid for us throughout the year,” Wagoner said. “Heck of a shot blocker.”
The sophomore class boasts the future talent and already has contributed plenty of goals.
Sophomores Alese Pike, Camila Sanchez and Kandalyn Gregg all have three goals to their names this year with Sanchez also pitching in five assists.
“She does the dirty work,” Wagoner said of Sanchez. “She controls the middle of the field. She has been phenomenal for us.”
Gizell Diaz, also part of the strong sophomore class, gives Wagoner a player who can simply do it all.
“She is so versatile and such a technical soccer player,” Wagoner said. “She can play anywhere on the field. She gives us the flexibility to adjust our formations on the fly because she is so versatile.”
As for the outlook on the year for the girls, Wagoner said it will be up to his team. The girls can easily clean up on a squad and win 10-0 but can also let a team come back and win in penalties. If the girls see more of their Elmore County-style wins, this could be a huge year.
“The ceiling is what we make it,” Wagoner said. “If we continue in the right direction, I don’t see any reason why we cannot win this area championship.”
Next on the schedule is a game against Beauregard at 5 p.m. Tuesday at home.