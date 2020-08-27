Benjamin Russell opened its volleyball season with a tri-match against Briarwood and Sylacauga.
The Wildcats lost the first matchup versus Briarwood, 2-0. Wildcat coach Magan Ford wasn’t shocked to lose to Briarwood but was disappointed in the outcome.
“Briarwood is fast paced and disciplined,” Ford said. “With our team being so young it was a tough match. We lacked confidence and had first-game jitters.”
The first set against the Lions was tough for Benjamin Russell, which lost the first set, 25-9. However, the Wildcats played much better in the second set, just barely losing 25-20 to the Lions.
“We hung around a little longer in the second set,” Ford said. “It was encouraging to see them bounce back even though we lost. We grew up a lot from match to match.”
The tide flipped for the Wildcats when they took on rival Sylacauga in the second match and won outright, 2-1.
The second match started out a lot like the first match, with the Aggies jumping out to a first-set lead over the Wildcats, 25-18.
After that it was all Wildcats, taking the next two match sets and a victory, making them an even 1-1 when all was said and done.
“We lost the first set,” Ford said. “But we came back out and fought hard. The light bulb went off and the team had a gut check. We had less forced errors, were more disciplined and had more confidence.”
For any coach, your best players have to step up when the going gets tough; that’s when Timira Lawson stepped up big for the Wildcats.
“Lawson has always been a good hitter,” Ford said. “This year we asked her to play a lot of positions and she has stepped up and made key plays for us. Her voice and presence are vital to what we do.”
Lawson couldn’t have done it herself. She also got help from JaNiya Martin. Martin was everywhere for the Wildcats, getting two serving aces, 26 receptions, 15 digs and a kill not to mention her leadership throughout the tri-match, which was priceless to a young team.
“Martin is the quarterback of the team,” Ford said. “She’s a leader on the court and keeps all of us calm during the match.”
Benjamin Russell also got some help from sophomore Leah Leonard who racked up seven kills, five digs, 13 assists and a serving ace.
Benjamin Russell finished strong versus Sylacauga, but Ford thinks the Wildcats have some work to do before the next tri-match on Thursday.
“I’m hoping to see that confidence build in each game,” Ford said. “We’ve also got to work on breaking serves and controlling errors.”