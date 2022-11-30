BRHS v Dadeville boys 7
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell’s Corri Milliner hangs above the rim after an emphatic slam against Dadeville. Nov. 30, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Corri Milliner scored 21 and threw down a game-sealing dunk en route to Benjamin Russell’s 63-52 victory over the Dadeville Tigers on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Dadeville's late comeback falls short at Benjamin Russell

Look back at photos from Benjamin Russell's Tuesday night basketball game against Dadeville. 

1 of 17

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you