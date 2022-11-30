Corri Milliner scored 21 and threw down a game-sealing dunk en route to Benjamin Russell’s 63-52 victory over the Dadeville Tigers on Tuesday.
“Corri did a great job of rebounding and just playing bigger tonight,” said Benjamin Russell head coach Jeremy Freeman. “He did a great job of playing around the bucket. Of course, he can finish around the rim when necessary.”
The Wildcats came out strong, much akin to the women’s team against Dadeville before them, collecting a 8-2 lead and forcing a Dadeville timeout. By the end of the first quarter, Benjamin Russell was up 15-7, with Malcolm Simmons leading the way and scoring six.
Chris Foster, playing in front of his dad and Dadeville head coach Jesse Foster, cracked the score wide open at the start of the second quarter. The junior connected on a triple, three of his 13 points on the night, and then proceeded to steal a pass on the next possession, tossing an assist to Milliner who threw down one of his two emphatic slams on the night.
“This was an emotional night for Chris with facing his father,” Freeman said. “To be poised enough to go out and play in that type of atmosphere, it is hats off to that young man. That would be difficult for anyone, but he handled tonight very well.”
By the half, Benjamin Russell was doubling the point spread, up 32-16.
But out of the half, Dadeville played like a rejuvenated team, connecting on back-to-back triples and forcing a Benjamin Russell timeout down just 38-28.
With the score locked at 51-43, Phil Dowdell caught a pass on the left side of the basket in the corner. The senior connected from deep, but was fouled by Foster on the way down. He finished the four point play, and Dadeville was within four, down 51-47.
On the other end, Benjamin Russell’s Nunk McKinney snagged a steal and a layup, pushing the score to 56-47.
But it was Milliner’s dunk just a few possessions later that sent the crowd into a frenzy, and secured the game for the home team.
Milliner had been trying to replicate his first dunk all night, trying to slink behind the defense and get another slam. Dadeville’s defense was allowing it, and Milliner and company could sense it was coming sooner or later.
Out of an inbound pass, Benjamin Russell took the ball up, and quickly got it to Milliner in stride to the basket. The long bodied senior took a step in the lane and rose well above the iron, slamming home a basket that got the crowd so loud it shook the building. Fans spilled onto the court and the celebration had begun.
“We needed to close the game a bit better, but that play was certainly exciting for our home crowd,” Freeman said. “We are happy the fans are on our side. When you have that kind of fan base, with that enthusiasm that they are giving, it gets contagious. It gets inside of us.”
Two possessions later, with a buzz still in the stands, Benjamin Russell had won.
A key for Benjamin Russell was rebounding on the night, with the likes of Milliner, Simmons and Gabe Benton using their big bodies to steal rebounds and keep Benjamin Russell extending possessions.
“Positioning,” Freeman said. “Benton helped us with that, and helped us as our third big guy. One thing we want to work on is just getting more people to crash with those guys. Tonight though, when we were winning with Gabe, we got bigger. We executed well with that.”
On the Dadeville side, Dowdell led his team in scoring with 17, followed by Antojuan Woody and Jordan Rambo with 13.
“We played a heck of a ball game, against a heck of a team too,” Foster said of his Dadeville squad. “I told my guys when we were down 16 that we cannot dig a hole like that against a good team. I told them I was proud of them about how they fought. We had a couple rim out on us. I am proud of them.”
Ten of Rambo’s 13 came in the second half, along with 10 from Dowdell as well. Foster said his team’s second half shooting is a promise of good things to come shooting-wise for this season.
“I tell them all the time if we just take good shots, I will take my chances with our guys shooting it,” Foster said.
As for coaching against his son, Foster was all smiles. He coaches Chris as his dad, and knows he has the star power in him, but always hopes it does not come out too much when the two have to square off.
“I coach him to be excellent, but when he plays us, I kind of just hope he plays decent,” Foster said with a laugh.
Next up for Benjamin Russell is a home date with Opelika on Thursday, whereas Dadeville travels to Coosa on Friday for a much awaited area matchup.
