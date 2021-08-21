Coach Aubrey Blackwell now has his first game at Benjamin Russell under his belt.
Blackwell was impressed with the enthusiasm of the crowd and the heart of his Wildcat team even in a 21-19 loss to Huffman.
202108020 BRHS Football 032.jpg
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcats took part in a Wildcat Walk at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcats took part in a Wildcat Walk at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcats took part in a Wildcat Walk at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcats took part in a Wildcat Walk at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcats took part in a Wildcat Walk at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Benjamin Russell head coach Aubrey Blackwell greets Buffy Colvin during the Wildcat Walk at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcat Pride warms up at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcats take the field at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell Wildcats take the field at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex before a game with Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell quarterback Gabe Benton (3) passes against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell speaks with his team in a huddle as they play Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal (21) celebrates with Weston Blake after scoring against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell lineman Gavyn Vickers brings down Huffman’s Mekail Alexander-JohnsonFriday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell speaks with his team in a huddle as they play Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Benjamin Russell offense looks to the sideline for the play against Huffman.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back Chance Lumpkin runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell quarterback Gabe Benton passes against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell wide receiver La’Bronski McKinney runs after a catch against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell quarterback Gabe Benton passes against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell quarterback Gabe Benton passes against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell wide receiver La’Bronski McKinney celebrates a touch down against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell quarterback Gabe Benton passes against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back Malik Maddox runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back Malik Maddox runs against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal scores against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Ben Russell running back DeMarcus McNeal celebrates a touchdown against Huffman Friday at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
“I thought our effort was great,” Blackwell said. “We are so young and don’t really yet know how to play when we are a little tired and a little banged up. Our guys played their guts out tonight. We had guys playing injured and we had guys giving all they had. We had guys cramping and getting right back in. I’m proud of what they tried to do.”
The Wildcats were led by senior DeMarcus McNeal. McNeal carried the Wildcats on his 5’ 3” frame racking up 74 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns. McNeal was even given a chance to let Benjamin Russell take the lead late in the game.
After a touchdown by junior La’Bronski McKinney, placekicker Noah Alsobrook put the PAT through the uprights to give the Wildcats an apparent tie at 14-14 late in the third quarter. But Huffman was flagged for being offside.
“We wanted to take the point but we couldn’t because they killed the play,” Blackwell said. “If they wouldn’t have killed the play we could have taken the points but since he blew the whistle before the ball was snapped we couldn’t.”
Blackwell saw an opportunity to possibly steal the momentum.
“We couldn’t keep the point,” Blackwell said. “I wanted to give our kids a chance to take the lead and give ourselves a shot.”
It’s not the only play that surprised everyone at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, the Wildcats also tried a fake punt with sizable gain needed on fourth down.
“They are late (getting on the field),” Blackwell said. “That wasn’t a fake, it was a designed read. Hayden (Haddock) tried to make a play. I’m not going to fault him for it, he made a great effort.”
Instead Blackwell said he will question some of his own decisions in the game where the Wildcats saw 246 yards in total offense.
“I’m going to second guess myself a couple of times on this game,” Blackwell said. “I just believe in our kids and giving them chances.”
There were opportunities for the Wildcats. Quarterback Gabe Benton was 15 of 28 for 130 yards and one touchdown. Benton was connecting with Corri Millner from the pocket. Millner reeled in eight of Benton’s passes for 68 yards.
Ben Russell even recovered a muffed fair catch but was unable to score.
“At the end of the day, we had a lot of opportunities to make some plays,” Blackwell said. “We didn’t make some of them. We got to learn how to win. We got to learn how to win again. The effort was there. We had opportunities to win that game on multiple occasions. We left points off the board.”
Blackwell is confident the Wildcats will come around and learn a lesson in the loss.
“The kids have no reason to think they let anybody down,” Blackwell said. “This team loves each other. They are going to work hard; they are going to find a way to get better. That is what we need to use this game for, improve and get better.”
Blackwell is also proud his team played with class.
“They played their hearts out and represented their community really well. We didn’t come out on top and we wanted to win that game. At the end of the day they did what we asked them to do with heart and pride. They did it with class tonight. I like how we handled ourselves. That is who we are at the heart. If we continue to do things right we will get better.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.