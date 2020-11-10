The Wildcats are set to tip off the basketball season and what better way than in front of the home crowd? Benjamin Russell is set to face Briarwood Christian tonight at home with the JV game beginning at 4:30 p.m. and varsity boys and girls to follow.
Benjamin Russell is entering its second season with coach Jeremy Freeman at the helm and is looking to take the program to new heights as it embarks on a new season.
Last season’s 3-16 record doesn’t tell the tale of the Wildcats’ season, as there were only two or three games in which they were blown off the court. Most the games ended with tight scores that could have gone Benjamin Russell’s way if the ball bounced differently a time or two.
The Wildcats fared much better at home than on the road last season but will need to be just as consistent when traveling if they want to take the next step as a program.
Freeman has what it takes as a successfull basketball coach, winning the state championship at Central Coosa a couple years back. Now going into his second season as the head man in charge of a 6A school, Freeman has an understanding of what adjustments the Wildcats need this offseason to prepare for their 2020-21 campaign.
As for what to expect this season, it’s too soon to tell. Last season the Wildcats were competitive even though the win column didn’t necessarily reflect it. This year, the Wildcats will hopefully begin to win more of those close games they frequently found themselves in last season. The team has been practicing for only a couple weeks, so fans can’t expect a finished product right away.
The defense for Benjamin Russell isn’t the weak link but could always use improvement. The Wildcats’ main focus will be on offense whether it’s not turning the ball over or being efficient.
Tickets can be purchased at gofan.com and are limited. Face masks are required at all times in the Benjamin Russell gym.
The Wildcats will be back on the home court quickly as they face rival Opelika on Thursday.
Editor’s Note: Coach Freeman wasn’t reachable by press time for more detailed information, but stay tuned for further coverage at www.alexcityoutlook.com now and throughout the season.