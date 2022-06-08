Benjamin Russell head football coach Smitty Grider has hit the ground running.
With little time before the Wildcats first game against Sylacauga in August, Grider laid the groundwork of what he expects from his new team.
“I will be on you about your effort and attitude because you can control those,” Grider told the Wildcats Monday morning. “Focus on what you can control. Control your attitude, effort and being here. We have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Grider said it will be tough but wants the help of the seniors to rebuild the Wildcat program, but the senior leadership can’t wait to step up.
“It’s time for you to lead this program,” Grider told the seniors. “Wherever we go, it's going to be dependent on you. You win more games in June, July and August than you do in September and October. What we do this summer is going to determine what kind of football team we are.”
The new Wildcat coach challenged the Ben Russell seniors to step up.
“Seniors, you are going to lay the foundation,” Grider said. “Everything that happens from this day forward, you guys will be the foundation. What you want this program to be known for is dependent on you.”
Grider has coached many players who have gone on to be successful in college like Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham or from Nebraska defensive back Cam Taylor who was just drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. But Grider said, what those players became wasn’t dependent on him.
“We are going to do everything we can to put you in a position to be successful,” Grider said. “I have been fortunate to be at some really good places, coached some really great players. Players make the team. What we become and are going to be is dependent on what you are willing to put into it. I’ve been successful at a lot of places and it's because the players bought into what we were doing.”
Grider said he understands some players are worried about playing for their third coach in three years, but he has no plans for Ben Russell being a temporary stop for him.
“That is not a fun situation,” Grider said. “I’m excited to be here. I’m making the commitment to you seniors and underclassmen that I’m here. I have no desire to go anywhere else.”
Grider wrestled in the eighth grade competing with the Georgia Washington Wildcats out of Montgomery — even wrestling in the Benjamin Russell Gym.
“I started my career as a Wildcat and will finish my career as a Wildcat.” Grider said.
Grider said he isn’t worried about the past of who did or didn’t do what.
“Whatever happened last year was last year,” Grider said. “We are going to put that behind us and move forward. We are not going to talk much about it other than when we are going to play somebody, we will look at film from last year. What matters to me is what happens starting today — right now. We are going to be successful. If I have to drag you, we are going to be successful. Losing is no fun. You work too hard not to win. If you are ready to win, then come ready to work hard. Friday nights in the stadium with a big crowd, everybody cheering for you to be successful. That is what we are working toward, but it's going to take a lot of hard work.”
Grider said much work has to be done before the Wildcats face Sylacauga and Coach Rob Carter — someone Grider is very familiar with.
“Coach Carter at Sylacauga was my offensive coordinator at Beauregard,” Grider said. “We are not going to lose to Sylacauga. I beat Sylacauga when I was at Coosa. I’m not going to lose to them at Benjamin Russell. Everything we are doing from now until then, we are going to focus on beating them.”