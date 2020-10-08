Between injuries plaguing the team and going up against a powerful force in Pelham, the Wildcats couldn't do enough to eke out the win Thursday night.
Benjamin Russell traveled to Pelham a day early for region play but lost, 37-12, as the Panthers clenched the Class 6A Region 3 title.
The Wildcats lost more than just the football game, with the three biggest playmakers on offense for Benjamin Russell going down in running back Kadarious Marbury, wide receiver Elijah Spivey and quarterback Carter Smith — in that order. Spivey and Smith were in sync as usual, with multiple plays of 20 yards or more before Spivey’s hip began to give him trouble. Marbury has been nursing an ankle for weeks and tweaked it more tonight.
Before halftime, the Wildcats had the Panthers right where they wanted them. Down 14-3, the Wildcat defense got back-to-back stops on defense, the second of which led to a snap over the Pelham punter’s head for a safety, giving Benjamin Russell the ball back. It was freshman Malcolm Simmons who then took the kickoff for a touchdown, putting the Wildcats back in the game, 14-12.
“He’s a special player,” Wildcat coach Kevin Smith said. “He plays a year ahead of how he should. He’s fearless. He doesn’t even know he’s a freshman. He’s the type of guy you want to have back there on your kick return. He’s going to play a lot of different things as the years go on but right now we don’t want to overwhelm him with too many things.”
The score remained 14-12 going into halftime and the Wildcats were playing some of their best ball all season on defense. The defensive line played aggressive, but still remained disciplined in gap control. Zy Owens and Savon Spradley played physical at their linebacker positions and even forced a fumble to give the Wildcats life at one point, but the drive stalled and Benjamin Russell was forced to punt.
“Zy Owens is a great player,” coach Smith said. “He makes a lot of plays on defense and he’s our best power runner when we need him to be. He’s all around a physical player.”
Everything changed in the second half with the Spivey injury that made the offense more one dimensional. Because he was down Marbury and Spivey, Carter Smith was trying to do too much on offense, trying to will his team back into the game. It cost him as he left the game with an upper body injury.
“Losing Spivey early in the third quarter really changed everything,” Smith said. “I feel like I say it every week, but we just have to keep getting better. You’re probably going to start seeing more young guys play, more freshmen on the field in general, so we have to keep getting them ready.”
Even after losing Spivey, the Wildcats were still in the ballgame until Pelham running back Dylan Peterson ran right up the middle on the defense for an untouched 57-yard touchdown, which deflated the Wildcats who had been playing disciplined up until that point.
Despite losing the most productive running back, coach Smith is adamant the run game has to keep improving like it was until the Marbury injury. The running game will have even more pressure on it with questions marks surrounding Carter Smith and Spivey’s health.
“We are going to keep trying to get the run game going,” Smith said. “Inside power, the counter — we are trying to get better at the buck sweep. Tonight we tried to stretch the field by getting on the edge when really we needed to run more inside the tackles. I give Pelham credit for being prepared for that against us.”
The Wildcats travel to Clanton next week to take on Chilton County.