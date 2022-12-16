Despite Quez Thompson’s 22 points and ample opportunities to win the game late, Benjamin Russell could not connect when it mattered most and lost to Opelika 69-64 on Thursday.
“The thing about playing a competitive schedule is you will have moments where it just is not going your way,” said head coach Jeremy Freeman. “When you have those moments, you have to find something inside of you to make you try to help your team win.”
In the rematch of Benjamin Russell’s win over Opelika earlier in the year, the Wildcats could not seem to get in control on the road.
After a tying layup in the second quarter by Corri Milliner to get the game to 15 apiece, followed by two more layups by Milliner to give Benjamin Russell a late first half lead, the Wildcats could not get a stop to keep it.
Finding themselves down 35-30, with just 1.1 seconds to go in the first half, Chris Foster inbounded the ball across the court to an open Malcolm Simmons who sent up a deep prayer of a three that connected and sent the Wildcats into half down just two.
The game was close. A score of 35-32 was manageable. But still, Benjamin Russell could not take over.
Milliner tied it back up at 42 apiece in the third, before the Bulldogs took the game to the final quarter up 50-44. Frustration was mounting on the Wildcats sideline, as missed opportunities and a few missed defensive assignments kept the team just one step behind a squad they knew they could beat.
Thompson however decided to take things into his own hands in the game’s final eight minutes.
Opening the fourth quarter, Thompson hit a three to bring Benjamin Russell to down just three, 50-47.
After a defensive stop, Thompson saw an opportunity to go all the way and took the ball coast-to-coast, collecting an and-1 for his troubles. He connected on the free throw and tied the game at 50.
Again it was Thompson on the following possession, who connected on a second three and gave Benjamin Russell a 53-52 lead.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
As quickly as the Wildcats had scored, the Bulldogs answered and the lead was erased. A Foster layup pulled Benjamin Russell to within striking distance, down 64-59, with 87 ticks left on the clock.
Doubling the inbound man, Benjamin Russell forced an errant pass that fell into the hands of Thompson after Foster’s make.
Foster, who found himself wide open on the wing, shouted “No!,” as Thompson jacked up a quick three with multiple defenders in his face.
Thompson hit nothing but nylon and Foster gave his teammate a smile and a high-five on the way back down the court.
The Wildcats were not able to get a stop on the other end, pushing the Bulldog’s lead to 66-64 with only 27.3 to go.
On what ended was Benjamin Russell’s final play, Thompson caught a pass in the same spot Foster was in previously, right in front of the Wildcats’ bench, but his triple sailed long and the Bulldogs collected it. A couple of free throws ended the game, and the Wildcats had split the season with Opelika.
Freeman said he did not see anything different from Opelika the second time around, but rather it was his squad that played differently.
“We just did not play as well,” Freeman said.
As for Thompson’s big game, it was not a surprise at all to Freeman to see his senior guard step up in the big moments.
“Competitive,” Freeman said of Thompson. “He does what he has to do to keep us going.”
Benjamin Russell draws Dadeville next week on the road before taking a weeklong break. Freeman said his team will be more than ready to do what they could not do against the Bulldogs, by completing the season sweep against the Tigers.
“We will be back at it,” Freeman said. “We will keep on fighting.”