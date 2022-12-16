Quez Thompson v Opelika
Quez Thompson eyes down his defender against Opelika on Dec. 15, 2022.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Despite Quez Thompson’s 22 points and ample opportunities to win the game late, Benjamin Russell could not connect when it mattered most and lost to Opelika 69-64 on Thursday.

Quez Thompson v Opelika 2
Quez Thompson rises above defenders for a jump shot against Opelika on Dec. 15, 2022.

