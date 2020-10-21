Benjamin Russell is coming off its first win of the season with a 34-28 win over region foe Chilton County, and according to Wildcat coach Kevin Smith, the Wildcats are aiming to finish the season 2-0.
“When you win, everything is better,” Smith said. “Food tastes better; you sleep better. We felt good about getting our first win but we didn’t get up too high. There’s still work to do and we told our guys let’s set a goal of going 2-0 the rest of the way and send these seniors out on a high note.”
The Wildcats’ plan to go undefeated the remainder of the season is doable, especially with familiar opponent Calera (3-5, 1-4) coming to Martin-Saverese Stadium this week. Calera may have three W’s in the win column, but only one was won on the field while the other two wins came via forfeit. The Eagles’ only win on the season came against Chilton County as well, setting the parameters for an evenly matched meeting between the schools.
“The biggest thing is we want to see two wins,” Smith said. “Seniors need to enjoy themselves and have fun but us coaches aren’t going to let them off easy. Forget the record and concentrate on going 2-0 the rest of the year. This group keeps coming to work and has shown they are resilient.”
In last season’s meeting, Benjamin Russell blew Calera off the field with a 54-14 win, the worst loss of the season for the Eagles and the second most points the Wildcats have scored under Smith’s watch.
According to Smith, the Wildcats are down 23 players since the opening game against Huffman, which made quarterback Carter Smith’s performance Friday even better without his full repertoire of weapons available. In the meantime, seniors stepped up across the board with Marcus Freeman picking up Elijah Spivey’s slack in his absence. Dontarious Thomas was able to get in some work at running back with Kadarious Marbury still nursing an ankle. Smith was also impressed with Onaje Brooks and Savon Spradley being selfless and taking turns filling in on the offensive line that has become dangerously thin. Spradley and Brooks hadn’t played offense at all this season, minus a couple goal line plays for Brooks as a lead blocker.
“Spradley and Brooks are warriors,” Smith said. “Playing both sides of the ball isn’t easy. Guys tend to wear down by the time the fourth quarter rolls around but they never quit.”
The focus for the Wildcats this week will mainly be stopping an Eagle offense that doesn’t quit and has been putting up decent numbers throughout the season, including a 49-41 loss to Pelham and 35-27 to Stanhope Elmore. The Eagles have fight in them, which could pose a problem for the Wildcats defense that has struggled in the second half of games this season. Even in last week’s win, the Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead on the Tigers that ended 34-28, making the Wildcats sweat out the win.
“We’ve got to play consistently for four quarters Friday,” Smith said. “We can’t let our foot off the gas and have to stay aggressive throughout the game’s entirety. They (Calera) are a good offense and aren’t going to lay down for us, so we need to show up ready for a four-quarter fight.”
Smith said as much as he’d like to prevent it, emotions will be high Friday in the last home game for the seniors.
“We’re going to try and not to let Friday be an emotional night but it probably will be,” Smith said. “It’s the last home game of the season and for these seniors, so we want to get the win for them and send them out right.”