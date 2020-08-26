For the second year in a row, Benjamin Russell will face Clay Central and former Wildcat coach Danny Horn.
Last season, Clay Central beat Benjamin Russell 38-14 and won the state championship in Class 5A, the second in a row for the Volunteers.
For the Wildcats, nothing would getting some revenge on Clay Central (1-0), which is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A the most recent Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, and gain street cred from other schools as well.
Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith believes the recipe for success for the Wildcats (0-1) will be limiting self-inflicted wounds.
“We helped them to be honest,” Smith said. “Our mental mistakes need to be cut down and have less defensive breakdowns in coverage.”
In last year’s meeting the Volunteer passing attack was clicking on all cylinders. Clay Central took advantage of the Wildcats’ aggressive man-to-man defense; this year, Smith believes the Wildcat defense will play better.
“The plan is to get pressure on them,” Smith said. “Mixing up coverages and disguising a few things.”
While the defense has had a year to adjust and rethink, the injuries suffered against Huffman to the Wildcats’ offensive line has given Smith only a week to shuffle players around and learn new position details.
“There is no quick fix,” Smith said. “To help them (offensive line) we are simplifying the game plan but we also have a next-man-up mentality. Our scheme will remain the same.”
As for the Wildcat offense, last week’s game had a lot to be encouraged about from a fan and coach’s perspective. Even with a slow start and being down 22-0 at one point, the Wildcats fought back to a 28-26 deficit with help from the passing game. Elijah Spivey was a star in the second half at Huffman, ending up with over 100 yards receiving. While Spivey was a big play waiting to happen, Marcus Freeman was quarterback Carter Smith’s safety blanket throughout the night and coach Smith plans on using his two big-time receivers again against the Volunteers.
“We are going to continue to get our athletes in space,” Smith said. “We need to improve on our base offense, but we did some things well. Last year they (Clay Central) were more physical than us and we played the whole game from behind. This year we want to be the more physical team.”
In the second half against Huffman, the offense for Benjamin Russell was quick and explosive while the defense was stingy and opportunistic. However, this week the Wildcats will need to get off to a faster start so they aren’t digging themselves out of a hole for four quarters like last year.
The best way for Benjamin Russell to get out with a win will be the offensive and defensive line stepping up and holding their own, a tough task with injuries already coming into play. If the offensive line for the Wildcats is able to keep Carter Smith upright and the defensive line is able to put pressure on the Volunteers quarterback and passing attack, it’s possible the Wildcats could pull off an upset.