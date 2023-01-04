Alongside their female counterparts, the Benjamin Russell boys also took their talents across the state for a holiday tournament.
The Wildcats competed in the Hoover Big Orange Tournament from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, going 2-1 on the weekend by picking up wins against Center Point and Hillgrove High School from Powder Springs, Georgia while losing a close game to the host Hoover.
Benjamin Russell (10-5) handily defeated Center Point 70-40, before matching up with Hoover in the weekend’s second slate of games.
For about 30 minutes, according to head coach Jeremy Freeman, the Wildcats were in control over the Buccaneers. However in the game’s waning minutes, things fell apart for his squad.
“In the fourth, it was a five point ball game,” Freeman said. “Then they just erupted.”
Hoover took that five-point lead into an extremely lopsided 92-66 victory over the visiting Wildcats.
Freeman said his team struggled with size against Hoover, as the 7A Buccaneers trot out multiple players well over six-feet, but did appreciate getting the challenge of guarding big players under his team’s belt.
“That was definitely something we did feel good about getting to face, with that type of size and height,” Freeman said.
After being thumped by Hoover, Benjamin Russell got back to business, dispatching Hillgrove 74-71 for the team’s 10th victory of the year.
“We just had a great time with the experience,” Freeman said of the tournament. “We had a great time with the different type of styles we had to play and play against.”
After the conclusion of the tournament, Freeman’s squad now boasts five scorers who average in double figures. Being a team with multiple threats, giving defenses plenty to prepare for, has been the goal this year for Freeman and his team is actualizing that at the perfect time.
“I think we are doing a pretty good job of keeping people off balance with who they have to concentrate on,” Freeman said. “That is always good.”
Whether it is a big day by Chris Foster, Corri Milliner, Quez Thompson or the whole team, Freeman wants his team to present some sort of “mystery” with who will be leading the Wildcats’ offense.
“We do a great job of having multiple scorers,” Freeman said. “You need that as you get into area play and get into the region. We want to make sure we get that mystery going because anytime one of those guys can erupt. We are certainly looking for that.”
In his team’s first game against Center Point, Freeman said his team’s freshness and quickness got the Wildcats out ahead early and they never looked back.
“We were able to take advantage of our quickness on them and just poured it on,” Freeman said.
Against Hill Grove, a squad that Freeman said was “very similar” to his team, Benjamin Russell used its size to outrebound its opponents and create more chances on both sides of the ball.
“We ended up having a bigger inside presence than they did,” Freeman said. “And we utilized that. We played a different type of ball game in that one. Gabe (Benton) had one of his better games of the year in that one. Extra opportunities will present more points for us.”
A big guy that helped out was freshman Cedarian Morgan, who played his first game of the season just a week before the tournament.
“He contributes well when we have to go big,” Freeman said. “That gives us flexibility with having more than one big person down low to throw off the other team. Normally that is us with the disadvantage, but with him coming back, it really, really allows us to get more rebounds and offensive putbacks.”
The Wildcats team traveled to and from Hoover every night, taking the 75 mile trip after all three evening games. Freeman said that challenge was tough on his team, but as was the size with Hoover, it was a good test for his squad and his coaching staff.
“We competed each night very hard,” Freeman said. “We had to play. Being able to win two out of three up there is very good for us as a program. We played three nights in a row, and a lot of times that stretch won’t be done during a season, and that was not only a physical test but a mental test as well. It was very, very, very grueling. That was really brutal but they were able to adjust. Could not ask for anything more.”
Both Benjamin Russell girls and boys teams had their games canceled on Tuesday, due to inclement weather, giving the Wildcats an extra few days before their next game, a Thursday date with Talladega at home.
“They are going to be a scrappy bunch,” Freeman said of Talladega. “They definitely have some size and they are going to compete for 32 minutes. It is going to be a very good game for us.”