The Wildcats did not disappoint in Wednesday’s tri-match at Central Coosa, beating the Cougars 2-0. Benjamin Russell also bested B.B. Comer with a 2-0 win as well, giving it a perfect 4-0 score on the night.
The Wildcats double win is more impressive than usual considering the Wildcats had a tri-match the night before where they beat Tallassee but lost to Elmore County. Wildcat coach Magan Ford was happy to see her girls come out and play hard after not playing their best Tuesday.
“We came into the game knowing some things we wanted to work on,” Ford said. “Our serve receive was much better than Tuesday night, so it was nice to see them come out and make that correction.”
Ford couldn’t help but give huge praise to senior Timira Lawson and the effort she has put into the season so far.
“She’s done an excellent job with this young group of girls,” Ford said. “She’s been great with not only her ability but her presence. She’s always calm no matter the circumstances and it transferred to the rest of our team taking on a scrappy Coosa team. We just kept feeding her and Zaria Roberson and they put us on their shoulders and took us home.”
When watching the Wildcats play, you can’t help but notice to joy and energy they bring. The girls are smiling, laughing and seem to be genuinely enjoying themselves even when things get tight. The enthusiasm is infectious and seems to be a big factor in how the Wildcats play. Although Ford likes the energy the girls bring, Ford believes it is the biggest strength and weakness of the team.
“They are always calm and having fun despite the situation when sometimes we need a little intensity,” Ford said. “There are times when we really need to make a play on the ball and we are a little too laid back.”
On the other side of the court, Central Coosa did very well in the first game against B.B. Comer, beating the Tigers 2-0 and in impressive fashion. However, against the Wildcats, the Cougars didn’t bring their A-game and coach Chris Elliot feels the girls played up to their potential in the B.B. Comer game and let their foot off the gas in the second game.
“Sometimes we are our own worst enemy,” Elliot said. “We knew Benjamin Russell was a good team and we started off good, but things went south on us and we let things get in our head. We are better than what we showed but luckily we play them (Benjamin Russell) again and we are looking forward to it.”
According to Elliot, the Cougars made less errors against B.B. Comer which led to a better showing for Central Coosa.
“We were able to keep them off balance,” Elliot said. “We wanted to do the same to Benjamin Russell but couldn’t get the job done.”
The Cougars played tough in both games but didn’t come out to as strong and fast of a start in the Benjamin Russell game as they did in the B.B. Comer game, which can’t happen in shortened tri-matches where errors are more glaring.
With it still being early in the season, Elliot is discouraged about the Cougars moving forward but Elliot does believe he needs more help from his bench players.
“I want them to contribute more,” Elliot said. “I need to have girls in rotation for when girls get tired or flustered. It would help us out tremendously if I could get that going.”