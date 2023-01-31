It did not start out pretty for the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Briarwood could not miss from deep in the first quarter, and things looked like they were headed the way they were last year when these two teams met on senior night: defeat.
But this senior night was different, and Benjamin Russell hit that gear they are more than accustomed to this season and sent the Lions home packing, 74-66.
“This one goes back to last year, they spoiled it for us,” head coach Jeremy Freeman said. “That was something that I wanted for this senior group to go out in a winning fashion, in front of their parents and the home crowd and the student body.”
The boy’s squad boasts eight seniors, all of which got on the court during the game.
It was two of the team’s starting seniors though, Corri Milliner and Quez Thompson, that shined above the rest
Milliner dropped a team-high 14 and Thompson scored 11. The duo have been two of Benjamin Russell’s best players all year, and it rang true yet again in the team’s second to last home game of the regular season.
Freeman has preached how he wants his team to be multiple, but sometimes when you have guys with the hot hand, the easiest thing is to just let them score.
“Just let them do it,” Freeman said. “Please, let them do it. It does great things for our team. It does great things for our record and it does great things for our opponent to worry about. And let that be contagious to go on through the rest of us. But that is what you ask for from your seniors, to lead the way.”
Outside of Milliner and Thompson, juniors Chris Foster and Malcolm Simmons added 10 and 13 points respectively.
Benjamin Russell took a 17-13 deficit into the second quarter, but found its stride and flipped the game before half.
At the break, the Wildcats led by nine, up 37-28.
Briarwood got hot again from behind the arc to start the second half, getting the game to three points, but Benjamin Russell never wavered and won its revenge game against the Lions.
Benjamin Russell has one game left, a Thursday date with Coosa, before it does not play again until Feb. 10 in the area tournament championship at home.
Freeman knows his team is peaking at the right time, and has played well all year, but the work is never finished.
“Just keep refining,” Freeman said. “What you have to do at this juncture of the year is look at the things you are doing well and hold. Then you have to look at the things you are not doing well and build. Hopefully by this time next week everything will be in action for us and we can make that final push.”
Lady Wildcats v. Briarwood
The Lady Wildcats looked to have things under control on Tuesday before two technical fouls flipped the game on its head.
In the second quarter, Benjamin Russell only scored two points. Also in the second quarter, the Lady Wildcats were assessed two techs.
That period of play did not bode well for things to come, as the girls lost 50-32.
Even in defeat, the Lady Wildcats never hung their heads and fought through to the end.
“I think we gave great effort,” head coach Latreisha Moon-Upshaw said. “I was really proud with the effort that they gave and I told them that.”
At the end of the first, Benjamin Russell led by two.
Still with the lead, Bradazjah Pullium got hit with a tech under the basket.
Suddenly, down 24-12, Moon-Upshaw got hit with a tech.
From there, things spiraled a bit, as Briarwood boasts a team full of shooters. The length and speed of the Lions was just too much in the end.
“They have shooters and I don’t care how we closed out, those girls can flat out shoot,” Moon-Upshaw said.
Ami Edwards led the team with seven points, followed by Zada McDaniel with six.
The Lady Wildcats have the Coosa game on Thursday, before they travel to Chilton County on Monday to match up against Calera in the first round of the area tournament.