Jamarion Whetstone at the Gulf Coast Clash

Jamarion Whetstone poses with his first place medal in the Gulf Coast Clash.

 Submitted / The Outlook

In Mobile over the weekend, the Benjamin Russell boys and girls wrestling teams dominated at the yearly Gulf Coast Clash. The Wildcats took home a No. 10 placement as a team out of 35 teams from multiple southern states, highlighted by senior Jamarion Whetstone’s first place finish. 

