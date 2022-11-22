In Mobile over the weekend, the Benjamin Russell boys and girls wrestling teams dominated at the yearly Gulf Coast Clash. The Wildcats took home a No. 10 placement as a team out of 35 teams from multiple southern states, highlighted by senior Jamarion Whetstone’s first place finish.
“That was a really good tournament for us,” Whetstone said. “That tournament is really, really hard. That is probably the biggest tournament for the beginning of the season.”
Whetstone was picked this preseason by the Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association to be the No. 1 wrestler in his weight class. On Saturday, Whetstone gave those rankings some solid backing as he dominated his bracket and placed first overall in the 160 pound group.
The senior started his day as the third seed in the Elite Bracket, earning a first round bye. His first match came against a wrestler from Louisiana, where he won 10-5.
Whetstone carried his success over into the next round where he won 11-8 over the No. 4 wrestler in his class in Alabama, earning a place in the semis.
In the semis, Thompson crushed his opponent from 7A Thompson, winning 17-7 and earning a place in the championship round.
“Yeah, that was a good match,” Whetstone said with a smile.
Wrestling his best match of the day, Whetstone dominated the No. 2 wrestler from all of 1A through 4A, earning a 15-0 victory and the first place title.
“It was fun. It felt great,” Whetstone said of his tournament. “I felt good out there.”
Head coach Michael Ransaw said that Whetstone probably wrestled the best tournament he had seen since Ransaw started coaching Whetstone back in ninth grade.
“He had a couple matches against guys we will see again, but overall the guys that Jay beat were top notch people," Ransaw said. “He should be proud. I am proud of him. The effort and output that he gave, he beat some real good people.”
After all was said and done, Whetstone was waiting around to see who won the superlative awards, thinking he was done with winning for the afternoon. He could not have been more wrong, as he also won the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler Award for his excellent afternoon.
“I didn't even know I was going to get that award or was even up for that award,” Whetstone said. “I was not expecting to get that. I was just like, ‘Wow.’ That was very exciting for me. I was just overall so excited all day.”
Whetstone, one of the area’s best wrestlers, is no stranger to success, as he has been one of Benjamin Russsell’s most dominant wrestlers ever. Earlier this summer, Whetstone placed second overall at the Deep South Nationals, a solid precursor for success to come in his final season.
However, even with his big win, Whetstone and his coach both agreed that he and the rest of the team were not yet in full wrestling shape.
“No, I was not in the best shape,” Whetstone said. “I just have to keep giving 100% at practice. I have to give 100% effort in my senior year, there is no next year, I have to give all I got. But I have to get back into things to do that.”
“I do not think he was in wrestling shape,” Ransaw said. “I can tell when he took some moments to stall. I hope that we get him in shape soon. He was able to overcome being a bit out of shape over the weekend.”
According to his coach, only Whetstone can stand in his way when he is fully ready to go.
“Jay knows he has work to do,” Ransaw said. “Having a wrestler like Jay is a great thing. He is going to open eyes.”