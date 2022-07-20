Wheelchair rugby team
Wheelchair rugby is not over just yet in Birmingham.

Even though The World Games have ended, The Tri Nations Wheelchair Rugby Tournament will begin on July 20 as Team USA plays host to Canada and Great Britain. 

The three teams will battle it out at the Lakeshore Foundation, right outside of Samford University, in four days of fast-paced action. 

This tournament, lasting until July 23, is the last tournament before the 2022 World Championship in October. Team USA has already qualified for the World Championship, and is a part of Group A, along with Great Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland and New Zealand. 

Traditionally, Team USA is one of the premier teams in wheelchair rugby, but have not won gold in the Paralympics or World Championship since 2010. This current team has momentum heading into the Tri Nations tournament, after winning gold in March in the Americas Championship. 

The first three days of competition for Tri Nations are set, with Team USA opening competition Wednesday against Great Britain at 2:30 p.m. and then Canada at 7 p.m. Team USA will be the away team in both matches.

On Thursday, Team USA plays host to Canada and Great Britain, at the same time slots. 

Friday’s matches begin at 10 a.m., with Team USA as the away team against Canada. The 7 p.m. nightcap then features Great Britain and Team USA. 

Tallassee native Montrerius Hucherson is on the roster for Team USA. 

Hucherson is on his first Team USA roster, appearing already in the squad’s gold medal Americas Cup run.

All Tri Nations games are free and open to the public. Games will also be live streamed on the Lakeshore Foundation’s Youtube.

The tournament kicks off on July 20, with Canada taking on Great Britain at 10 a.m.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

