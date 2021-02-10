The Elmore County Panthers missed a three-point attempt with five seconds left in the game Wednesday to seal a 66-64 win for Benjamin Russell.
“We just want to give praises because it’s Him that allowed us this opportunity,” Benjamin Russell head coach Jeremy Freeman said. “What a difference a year makes. I’ve been telling them to mark this down as helping build this program. I told them what I want to do with this program is win a championship. And this is the only way we can get to a championship. We got to stay alive in the area tournament. It’s a big win for the program.”
The Wildcats were without Chris Foster Wednesday, but in his absence, another player emerged. Senior Qua Smith led the way for Benjamin Russell from the beginning.
The Wildcats were on the pedal from the beginning as the 11-3 lead in the opening minutes of the game seemed insurmountable. Smith drove the offense with five points. Without Foster, the Wildcats found four other players score as Ty Williams, Quez Thompson, Corey Millner and Johnathan Neloms checked into the book. Each time the Wildcats went down to their goal, it was just a matter of time before they came away with points.
“All credit to coach Freeman and his squad,” Stanhope Elmore coach David Cochran said. “They played really well, like they had been all year. They were without one of their best players and still competed their tails off.”
Stanhope Elmore wasn’t out of the game though. The Mustangs relied heavily on Jaden Tillman and Dylon Williams to will their program back into the game.
The 21-17 lead into the second quarter for the Wildcats was enough, but it wouldn’t last. Stanhope’s offense continued to pick up speed as three new faces emerged offensively when Tillman and Williams cooled down a bit. The Mustangs outscored the Wildcats in the second quarter, but barely.
Stanhope took an early lead over the Wildcats, but Freeman’s program was still in the game. Benjamin Russell took the lead back with three minutes left in the first half of play and Smith made his second three-pointer of the night to propel the Wildcats to a 33-29 lead.
A late shot in the remaining moments of the second quarter pushed Stanhope to a 33-31 deficit.
The fireworks continued in the second half.
Fouls weren’t an issue for either side at the start of the game, but began to creep up for the Mustangs. The Wildcats were mostly clean as Stanhope Elmore committed five fouls in the first five minutes in the third quarter.
More fouls led to the Wildcats getting shots at the line on 1-and-1’s with 7.9 seconds left in the quarter. Neither team could find a way to pull a definitive lead either. Numerous ties and missed chances at the free-throw line late led to the fourth quarter starting at a 56-56 deadlock.
The ending was going to be interesting. Benjamin Russell saw their season end last year by just one point, an ending the Wildcats wouldn’t want to repeat.
The fourth quarter battle was back and forth, neither squad gave up more than one possession in the book; the longest lead in the final minutes lasted just over a minute.
Fouls kept things tight but didn’t do much damage to either side.
Momentum was a thread between each team that snapped with every score. The Wildcats finally staved off the Mustangs’ third tie attempt and found a way to get some insurance.
Malcolm Simmons was sent to the free-throw line late in the quarter. Making one was enough to give the Wildcats space, but missing the second gave Stanhope a shot to win on a three-point attempt.
The ball was in play with 7.2 seconds on the clock, Benjamin Russell held a 66-64 lead. It was a play that was drawn up for the Mustangs. Teddy Harris dished the ball to Williams and, wide-open, a three-point attempt went up.
“We called it from the free-throw line to hit our trailer. And he’s the trail guy and it worked out good, we got the look that we wanted,” Cochran said. “It just didn’t drop. That’s just – sometimes it goes like that but I definitely thought it was right. It was what we wanted but it just didn’t drop for us.”
The shot was too strong as it clanged off the back of the iron.
The ball landed in the hands of a Mustang player, but before any putback attempt, the buzzer signaled the end of the game with the Wildcats walking out victoriously.
Smith led the Wildcats with 21 points, holding onto a promise he made fellow teammate Foster before the game.
“I texted him before the game and he told me to play my game, do what I gotta do,” Smith said. “We will see him on the 19th.”
Simmons put 18 points up for the Wildcats as well in the win.
The loss finds the Mustangs out of the postseason for the first time in Cochran’s tenure.
Tillman scored 15 in the loss, Harris posted 13 while Williams accounted for 12 points.
