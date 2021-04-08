From a leadoff home run to a battle back and then extra innings, it all came to an end Wednesday with the Indians leaving with the 5-2 victory.
The first pitch of the game set the tone. Kyle Morrison homered to center field and gave the Indians the first run of the game. That didn’t slow Ryan Slaten down on the mound though. A ground out, line out and ground out ended the first inning before it got out of hand.
A few base running errors for the Wildcats kept them off the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning but it was still a one-run game.
In the third inning, there were some good snags from the outfield as Elijah Spivey kept a sure double from coming and then Gabe Benton snared another ball off the ground in left field. Slaten was looking sharp and kept his program in the game longer.
In the third inning, Slaten was rewarded with a Bradley Bolan doubling to left for a solid base hit. A wild pitch advanced Bolan to third and Dax Culligan traded a run for an out with a groundout to short.
The game was renewed at 1-1.
Through the next five innings, the game stayed locked at 1-1 and extra-innings of baseball ensued.
The top of the ninth inning found the Indians get ahead again but it started with a double to left. Slaten was able to force back-to-back flyouts but a walk issued to Doug Johnson set up an RBI single from Garritt Terrell gave the Indians the lead.
However, the Wildcats fought back in the bottom of the ninth.
Bases loaded up on singles from Brett David Johnson, Benton and Jaxon Hay but the Wildcats were only able to score one run in the inning as Thomas Tate drove in the only run of the inning for BRHS.
The top of the 10th inning was the driving force of the game as back-to-back hit batters put Indians on base.
An RBI single from Morrison was followed up by a 2RBI single from Ty Brooks. The lead climbed to 5-2 and the Indians, despite letting two runners get on base via a walk the game ended with a 5-2 score remaining in tack.
Morrison led the Indians with a 3-for-4 night and 2RBIs. Brooks accounted for 2RBIs of his own as well.