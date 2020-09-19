The Indians completed a 10-point comeback against the Wildcats, earning a 51-37 win over Benjamin Russell to remain undefeated in region play after being down 17-7 in the first half.
With the Indians up 34-30 in the fourth, the Wildcats took the field on offense when Kadarious Marbury fumbled the ball on the Wildcats’ 25-yard line. Benjamin Russell’s defense held firm, holding the Wetumpka (3-2, 2-0) offense to only three points for a 37-30 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Marbury redeemed himself with a 93-yard touchdown to tie the game for Benjamin Russell (0-5, 0-3).
“He’s very hard on himself,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “He’s not the type of kid you want to kick to after something like that (fumble) happens.”
Besides the fumble, Marbury showed up for the Wildcats on Friday, churning out yards on first and second down and scoring on a 46-yard touchdown run before the half — the longest run play for Benjamin Russell all season.
After the Marbury touchdown to make it 37 all, both offenses went three and out before Wetumpka’s Jaedyn Peterson had a 50-yard run that set up the Indians on the 10-yard line. The next play Brandon Bowman scored on a jet sweep for Wetumpka, giving the Indians a 44-37 lead with 6:03 remaining in the game.
Benjamin Russell couldn’t get anything going on offense and was forced to punt the ball. The defense, however, stood tall, giving Carter Smith and the offense another shot at tying the ball game. Unfortunately for Wildcat fans, a pass from Smith on an out route to Marcus Freeman was tipped and intercepted by Wetumpka’s Lamarious Jackson, giving Wetumpka a 51-37 lead that eventually was the final. Jackson intercepted Smith one more time as time expired to end the game.
Wetumpka coach Tim Perry was proud of the win after all the Indians went through following a devastating last-second loss last week.
“That was a very tough loss on us last week,” Perry said. “I’m very proud of them considering the obstacles we had to overcome this week.”
Wetumpka’s offense got it done in both ways, on the ground with Justin Cambaugh and through the air with quarterback Robert Rose finding Dorian Jackson for a 44-yard touchdown as the half came to a close and again Rose found Jackson for a 59-yard touchdown right after the half.
Benjamin Russell jumped out to a 17-7 lead when an ejection cost the Wildcats their best defender in Onaje Brooks. After the ejection, Wetumpka found its run game consistently once the 300-pound defensive tackle was no longer causing issues for the Indians.
“We got off to a slow start because of the weather earlier in the week,” Perry said. “We were practicing inside with less experienced guys, so it took us a while to get going but we rallied.”
Perry was elated to have won a region game on the road and down most of his starting secondary.
Three fourth-quarter turnovers for the Wildcats ended up costing them in the long run, giving a banged-up Wetumpka team a big win to stay undefeated in region play on the year.
“Huge win for us,” Perry said. “Getting a win in a region game and all the implications that come with it is big. We got hit in the mouth early by a Benjamin Russell team that was ready to play and we responded. We don’t fuss when things don’t go our way. We stayed focused and kept playing.”
The Wildcats continue to show signs of improvement each game but have yet to come out on top at the halfway point in the season.
“For the first three quarters we were going toe to toe,” Smith said. “I felt good about the passing game. We adjusted well, made some plays. We’re going through some growing pains with young guys on defense, but they’ll get there.”