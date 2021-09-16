Two weeks ago, Horseshoe Bend’s football team held steadfast in a tie game against Fayetteville before a last-second touchdown pass handed the Generals a 28-21 loss.
One week ago, Horseshoe Bend possessed the ball down just eight points in the fourth quarter after trailing by two touchdowns on multiple occasions, only to come up short on offense and ultimately fall 42-27.
Back-to-back weeks the Generals have been on the verge of notching their first victory of the season, only to come up a smidge short in the closing moments. With a home tilt against Randolph County on the docket for this Friday, Horseshoe Bend is looking to finally break through and put a number other than zero on the left side of its win-loss record.
“This week we’ve really been focusing on being physical at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and just executing our game plan, essentially,” Horseshoe Bend coach Jeremy Phillips said. “We’re right there. We’re just a few plays away in every game. We’ve just gotta figure out a way to make those plays in order to put us on top.”
As an opponent, Randolph County has shown to be beatable.
The Tigers took home a shootout victory over Woodland by a 40-34 tally in Week 1, but have since fallen 34-12 to LaFayette and 42-0 against Ranburne.
Fayetteville and Woodland, teams that kept close games with the Generals and Tigers, respectively, played earlier this season and Fayetteville won by a slim 21-12 margin.
“I’ve been pleased with how practice has been going so far this week,” Phillips said. “The guys, they understand that we’re right there and we’ve gotta figure out a way to win and I think that they’re trying their best. That’s all I can ask of them.”
Offensively the two sides mirror each other in many ways. The favorite formation of both teams is the wishbone, and Randolph County will look to pound the rock with both junior running back Zack Caldwell and junior running back Christian Jefferson.
Caldwell is also the team’s leading receiver, with 10 catches for 151 yards this season to go along with his 174 yards on the ground.
“Being versatile like that, that’s what you want in a running back,” Phillips said. “He’s a downhill runner, he’s a physical runner, then when he gets out in space he can put a move on a guy. So we’ve really been working on breaking down, making one-on-one tackles for when he’s in space. Then when he’s pounding down inside, we’ve gotta gang tackle.”
The Tigers will also go spread formation and try to air the ball out from time to time, similar to the Generals. Sophomore quarterback Avion Willis has attempted 53 passes through three contests this year.
Willis has only completed 42 percent of those throws, but at an average of 13.5 yards per completion, Phillips said Randolph County’s downfield passing game will be something Horseshoe Bend’s defense will need to contain, especially as they face a quarterback in his second year as a starter.
At the same time, Phillips will be taking a few shots downfield with his own sophomore quarterback in hopes of loosening the Tigers’ front for the run game.
The Generals’ commander holds a lot of respect for Randolph County’s defensive front, which is led by 310-pound nose guard Kristian Lipham and a host of sure-tackling linebackers including sophomore Austin Terrell. A few of the defense’s starters were out against Ranburne with COVID but will be back this week.
Many of the Tigers’ best players play both sides of the ball, similar to the Generals.
“We’re gonna have to be able to hit some passes to be able to move the ball on Friday night,” Phillips said. “It’s gonna come down to who can block, tackle and execute. Whoever does that best is gonna win the football game.”
Horseshoe Bend and Randolph County kick off at 7 p.m. at Generals Stadium.