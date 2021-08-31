One otherwise plain cross country meet changed everything for Horseshoe Bend’s Rebecca Rasbury.
The Volunteer Spirit Classic hosted by Central High School of Clay County featured 76 local runners in its girls 5k competition in September 2020. Rasbury, then a freshman, came in eighth.
Her previous run at the 2019 cross country state championships saw her finish 83rd.
From there, as Rebecca Rasbury’s mother and Horseshoe Bend cross country head coach Emily Rasbury puts it, it was though a switch flipped. Rebecca’s approach at practice changed. Her times at meets began plummeting.
The multi-talented Rasbury took 23rd as the sole representative for the Generals’ girls cross country team at the AHSAA championships in 2020, and her gaze is fixed on a much better finish in her sophomore season.
“We’re claiming it, that it’s going to happen,” Rebecca Rasbury said.
Rebecca Rasbury didn’t enjoy the course in Clay County for the Classic. But as she was running, people were shouting at her from outside the course, pushing her to keep fighting. Why? She was in the top 10 runners.
Her mind ran wild. If she could be in the top 10, she thought, she could be even higher.
“She figured out that she was competitive,” Emily Rasbury said.
After passing two more competitors, she grabbed the eighth place finish mentioned above.
“I kept on trying hard, and then I realized, ‘I can do this every single race.’ I felt good about how fast I went. I wasn’t completely dead. I thought, ‘I can do this next time.’ So I did.”
Her entire demeanor changed after that day. What was once a strenuous daily activity became one she looked forward to.
“She didn’t whine,” Emily Rasbury said, laughing. “When we would go out there, it wasn’t ‘Can we just do three miles? Please, can we just do three miles?’ It wasn’t that anymore. She didn’t say anything. If I said today’s five miles, she did it. She would look at the other people and say, ‘Y’all quit whining.’ She stepped up and she became a leader.”
With the increase in work ethic, the runner’s production kept climbing.
Emily Rasbury was speaking with then-assistant coach Jimmy Aulner during the sectional race that year, preparing to get the boys team ready for its run. As the duo were preparing to head to the one- and two-mile markers of the girls event, Aulner noticed something as the runners came through the treeline.
“All of a sudden, he looked and he said, ‘Becca’s in the front.’ And I said, ‘What?’ By the time they came out of the woodline, about half a mile in, she was far ahead of everybody.”
The distance athlete had gone faster than usual out of the gate, seeing how many competitors she could hold off over the course of the race. Only three opponents caught her.
Rebecca Rasbury’s time at the Volunteer Spirit Classic was a personal record of 24 minutes 15.14 seconds.
By the state meet, it was all the way down to 23:02.64.
Rasbury’s got three more seasons to shave more and more seconds off that best. She’d like to get under 20 minutes before her high school career concludes. The ultimate, ultimate goal, she said, is to get to 19.
For context, 20:43.55 was the winning time for Rasbury’s classification at the state championships in 2020.
Her mileage per week has continued increasing since last year.
“We used to have mostly boys on our team, and I’m very competitive toward boys,” Rebecca Rasbury said. “I don’t have a brother. So I’m always like, ‘Boys always seem to be stronger than me.’ I always want to be stronger than them mentally and physically. So I’m just like, ‘I’ve gotta be under 20 minutes by the end of this.’ Because that’s what all the boys do.”
She’ll try to get there while juggling a cavalcade of extra extra-curricular activities.
Rasbury’s also competing in volleyball for the Generals, factoring into the team’s varsity rotation after the departure of six seniors from last year’s squad. On Friday nights she can be seen playing trumpet for Horseshoe Bend’s marching band. In the spring she’ll run distance events for track and field.
Her biggest interest outside running and her faith, however, is in agriculture, Rasbury said. She’s the vice president of Horseshoe Bend’s FFA and a member of 4-H.
“I have a very big planner,” Rasbury said.
That interest in agriculture is what Rasbury plans to pursue in college down the road. Her current plan is to start in junior college and later transfer to Auburn University.
It’s unclear if she’ll run for the Tigers, but it will always remain part of her life. It’s turned into a stress-relieving endeavor.
“It’s become a therapy session for me,” Rebecca Rasbury said. “It didn’t used to be, it used to be very stressful. But now I enjoy it. It’s a time I can be myself. I’m Christian, so I love to talk to God in that time and talk about my day. I’ll have some music on.”
For now, she’ll focus on climbing the ladder at this year’s state meet in November.
One advantage Rasbury will have over last year is her health. All the progress she made last year was done with a strained hip flexor and nagging knee pain.
A change to more minimalist running shoes and a thorough regimen of stretching have rectified the issue, Emily and Rebecca Rasbury said. A big growth spurt could have also contributed to some of the problems.
“That worked the knee problem out,” Emily Rasbury said. “If she doesn’t stretch or roll, we have a big roller that we use, she still will have some little twinges. But last year she had significant pain. She hasn’t had that this year.”
The season continues for Rasbury and the Horseshoe Bend cross country team at none other than this year’s Volunteer Spirit Classic Sept. 11.