The first two plays from scrimmage in Walter Wellborn’s 62-6 win over Central Coosa on Friday night were on the Walter Wellborn side of the field.
After that second play, a 59-yard touchdown run by Wellborn’s Kentrez Hunt, the ball wouldn’t see that end of the field until the end of the first quarter forced it to change ends.
The Panthers put up 48 points in the first quarter in an all-phases-of-the-game domination of Central Coosa, which finished with a 62-6 final. The first quarter saw Wellborn get three blocked punts, all from Jett Smith, and three interceptions, two of which were returned for scores.
“I didn’t even realize it was that much to be honest with you,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “You get those interceptions for touchdowns or blocked punts, that score can get away from you.”
Coosa coach Brett Thomas said, ““First and foremost, they have 60 players, so they have the luxury of substituting players. They’re a class act. The score could have easily been a lot worse than it was, and I respect them for that.”
Those 48 points, according to records kept by the AHSAA, are the fourth most scored in a quarter in Alabama high school football history. Homewood holds the top spot with 55 scored in the opening quarter of a 75-13 win over Ramsay in 2012.
After Hunt’s opening score, an interception by Smith set up Bryson Heath to run it in from three. Smith got the first of his three punt blocks on the next Coosa possession to set up Calvin Spinks for a 6-yard score.
The two Wellborn pick-sixes, a 39-yarder from Christian Figueroa and 23-yarder from Chase Carroll, sandwiched a second Heath touchdown run. A KV Wesley 20-yard scamper closed the first and made the score 48-0 against a Central Coosa team that dressed just 20 players.
Coosa got on the board in the lightning quick second half. A double pass from Donta Daniel to Noel Jones to Dawson Duncan gained the Cougars 67 yards on the first play of the half, and then Daniel found Ryan Payne for a 9-yard touchdown two plays later. Daniel finished 6-for-20 with 42 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions.
“It was definitely a morale boost for them,” Thomas said. “We saw the positives on the offense throughout the game. Noel Jones and Dawson Duncan were open the whole first half, we just didn’t have time to throw it.”
But the score was by far too little, too late.
The dominant first quarter gave way to a running clock for the rest of the game. Wellborn’s Jesse Lewis, a freshman who entered in mop-up duty, rushed for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns on four carries in the shortened second quarter to make the score 62-0 at half. In the third and fourth quarters, just four minutes of running time were played.