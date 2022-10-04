Four teams play this week, with Benjamin Russell taking a long road trip to Pelham on Thursday. Both Central Coosa and Horseshoe Bend are hoping to get back in the win column on Friday.
Thursday, October 6
Benjamin Russell at Pelham
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Ned Bearden Stadium, Pelham
Series: Benjamin Russell leads 3-2
Synopsis:
Benjamin Russell has things clicking on all cylinders heading into the team’s second straight Thursday matchup. A victory over 3-3 Pelham will lock the Wildcats into the playoffs, their first trip since 2018. Not much can be said about Benjamin Russell that has not already been said before: the offense scores in bunches and the defense shuts teams down. Thursday’s game will be Pelham’s first home game since the start of September, so the environment should be a tough one for the visitors. Currently, the Panthers are on a two game win streak which is the same as Benjamin Russell. The Wildcats have not won over the Panthers since 2017, but that should change when this game is said and done.
Friday, October 7
Fayetteville at Central Coosa
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Keith Bullard Stadium
Series: Fayetteville leads 5-1
Synopsis:
Friday’s contest for Central Coosa is its second straight against a winless team. The Wolves have gotten smoked in all but one of their games, which again lends favor to a Central Coosa team that is more than capable of putting up points. If the Cougars can stay out of their own way, and avoid costly turnovers and penalties, head coach Shundell Russaw and his team can get back on the right side and put up a victory. The last time Coosa defeated Fayetteville was back in 2016. There is plenty riding on this game, especially with a date at Region-leading B.B. Comer team looming. Coosa lost a tough one last week, but this could very well be the week things get back on track.
Horseshoe Bend at Reeltown
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium
Series: Reeltown leads 18-0
Synopsis:
With the cancellation of the Reeltown v. Dadeville game, this is the first time this season that two area teams have met this year. The numbers, both historically and this season, point to this one being a runaway by the Rebels. Since this series began in 1994, Reeltown has outscored Horseshoe Bend 545-135, winning last year 40-0. For Horseshoe Bend, costly penalties and turnovers have plagued the team all season. The Generals have been in just about every game, but a fumble here or a false start there have seen them take the losing side. Freshman Braxton Wilson will be a huge factor in this game for the traveling team. For the Rebels, the plan is simple. Head coach Matt Johnson and company will run the ball hard and often, setting up a long passing play or two to take the top off of a defense. Reeltown has pitched a shutout in three of the last four games, and will be looking to do so against a very hit or miss Horseshoe Bend offense. This game has big playoff implications for the home team, and the Generals are going to be looking to spoil that.