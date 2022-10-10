Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Vote for your favorite student-athlete for the Outlook's Player of the Week
Four of the five area teams competed last Friday, with only Reeltown coming out victorious. Even still, there were plenty of solid performances to go around.
Central Coosa wide receiver Elijah Richardson
While it may not have been a victory for Central Coosa on Friday, there are still some bright spots for the Cougars. Junior Elijah Richardson paved the way for his offense, totaling over 100 yards on six catches, including a 43-yard touchdown catch that put Coosa on the board in the third quarter. Richardson has been somewhat quiet this year, but he is a steady presence on both sides of the ball. Richardson appeared on the cover of the yearly Gridiron Guide this summer, as head coach Shundell Russaw said that Richardson was the team’s most dynamic player.
Reeltown running back Arthur Woods
Every week it seems like a Reeltown running back is up for a Player of the Week nod. This week is no different, as Woods takes the nomination for his touchdown run against Horseshoe Bend. With the game at 7-2 in favor of Reeltown, Woods busted a run up the gut that should have easily been stopped. Instead, the junior found a crease and wiggled his way to a 53-yard touchdown. Woods also added another score for good measure, leading the Reeltown rushing attack that saw 12 players get at least one carry.
Horseshoe Bend quarterback Rylan Sharpe
On the flip side of the Reeltown game was Horseshoe Bend’s Rylan Sharpe. Sharpe has been thrust into the quarterback position in recent weeks and has found up and down success. On Friday, he did not lead his team to victory, but did lead his team by scoring a late touchdown to get the Generals on the board and avoiding a shutout. He is not a traditional quarterback, mainly leading the Generals option backfield, but he is a more than capable runner. His touchdown helped Horseshoe Bend avoid its third shutout of the year.
Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record.
Sports Editor
