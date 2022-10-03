Week 7 PotW
Buy Now

Make sure to vote for your Alex City Outlook Player of the Week at alexcityoutlook.com/sports/ Voting closes Friday night. 

With games last week being played on Thursday there was plenty of opportunity for potential falters or mishaps. However, of the three area teams that played a day early, they outscored opponents 115-0 en route to three huge victories thanks to talented players. 

Who should be this week's Player of the Week?

Vote for your favorite student-athlete for the Outlook's weekly Player of the Week

You voted:

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you