With games last week being played on Thursday there was plenty of opportunity for potential falters or mishaps. However, of the three area teams that played a day early, they outscored opponents 115-0 en route to three huge victories thanks to talented players.
Benjamin Russell quarterback Gabe Benton
As head coach Smitty Grider said after Benjamin Russell’s commanding victory over Chilton County, the Wildcats use “the same cast of characters.” One of those characters is Benton, who has asserted himself as one of the top quarterbacks in his class, and potentially one of the best in the state. Benton tossed three touchdowns for just shy of 300 yards on Thursday. Two of his touchdowns went to Corri Milliner on jump balls, both put where only his lanky receiver could get them. Benton has 20 touchdowns this year and hardly ever turns the ball over. In the Wildcats pass happy offense, Benton looks to be the perfect quarterback.
Dadeville athlete Jay Burns
Burns got things cooking for Dadeville early against Beulah, scoring three times in the opening frame. That was just about it for Burns on the day, as Dadeville sent in backups starting in the second quarter, but Burns single handedly won the day for the Tigers. All Dadeville needed was one Burns score to win, as the team blanked Beulah 55-0. Burns, and Dadeville’s revolving door of explosive playmakers, has been a key part to the Tigers racking up 230 points through its first six games. The Tigers have not lost in that span. Only three more games sit between Dadeville and an undefeated regular season.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reeltown athlete Tae Martin
Martin won Week 5’s Player of the Week honors, after a dominant effort in the team’s 76-0 victory over Barbour County. Against Lanett, Martin exploded and firmly planted himself in the conversation to be the only two-time winner of Player of the Week so far this season. While Reeltown did not have an excellent day offensively, the Rebels had a stellar day on defense, led by the sophomore. On the night, Martin had 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and two interceptions. His second pick of the night ultimately sealed the game. Martin seems to excel when his number is called, whether that be on offense, defense or both. He has been a welcomed surprise for the 4-1 Rebels, who have pitched three shutouts in four Regional games.
Who should be this week's Player of the Week?
Vote for your favorite student-athlete for the Outlook's weekly Player of the Week
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.