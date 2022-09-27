reeltown's buck thompson rushing
Buy Now

Reeltown's Buck Thompson rushes for a score against Barbour County on Sept. 16, 2022. Reeltown set a school-record in scoring with 76 points against the Jaguars. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

All five area teams are in action for what is going to be an interesting two days of games. Benjamin Russell, Reeltown and Dadeville have rescheduled their contests to Thursday, while Coosa and Horseshoe Bend remain set for a Friday kickoff. 

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you