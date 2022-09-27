All five area teams are in action for what is going to be an interesting two days of games. Benjamin Russell, Reeltown and Dadeville have rescheduled their contests to Thursday, while Coosa and Horseshoe Bend remain set for a Friday kickoff.
Thursday, September 29
Chilton County at Benjamin Russell
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Charles E. Bailey Sr. Sportplex
Series: Benjamin Russell leads 15-0
Synopsis:
You read that right. In a series that dates back to 1928, Benjamin Russell has never lost a varsity game to Chilton County. And it has not been close. In the 15 games played, Benjamin Russell has outscored Chilton County 497-152. With this year’s explosive Benjamin Russell offense, the gap in this series may grow wider. It all clicked for Benjamin Russell last Friday, getting back in the win column over Smiths Station. Chilton County is coming off a three-point overtime win to Tallassee last week. The week prior, the Tigers lost to Calera by 24. Benjamin Russell beat Calera by 17.
Beulah at Dadeville
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Tiger Stadium
Series: Dadeville leads 7-1
Synopsis:
Dadeville is the only remaining undefeated team in the area, and one of two remaining in its Region. That winning streak goes on the line Thursday, against winless Beulah. This has not been a pretty season so far for the Bobcats, a team that has been outscored 191-40 on the year. The closest Beulah has gotten to victory was last week in a 35-21 loss to Prattville Christian. Dadeville uses all three phases of the game to beat teams, and will look to do so against Beulah. The only question mark on this game, along with Reeltown and Benjamin Russell’s, is if the short week will impact play.
Lanett at Reeltown
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Nix-Webster-O’Neal Stadium
Series: Tied 5-5
Synopsis:
Simply put, Reeltown is on a tear. Reeltown has pitched two shutouts in its last three games and is coming off of a bye week before facing the Panthers. Lanett has not won a game since the first Friday in September, so Reeltown has got to be feeling good about their matchup. This game will not be the cakewalk that the game against Barbour County was though. This Lanett team, just last year, won its Region. Even though the Panthers are 2-4, they have only been outscored by seven points on the season. Reeltown has only played four games, seven weeks into the season, so inexperience may play a factor here. This game should be a fun one. It is going to be tough for anyone to stop Reeltown’s rushing attack.
Friday, September 30
Woodland at Central Coosa
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Keith Bullard Stadium
Series: 0-0
Synopsis:
Central Coosa fans are going to want to have this game circled on their calendars. This Friday should be a get-right game for the Cougars, who are currently on a three-game losing streak. However, their opponent Woodland is winless on the year. Coming off a bye week, Coosa should be more than rested and prepared for what Woodland has to offer. The Bobcats are surrendering an average of 39 points per game, while they have scored just 15 points all year. The Bobcats have been shutout twice. Coosa is more than capable of putting up offense, and scoring in bunches, and the signs point to Coosa getting back in the win column.
Horseshoe Bend at LaFayette
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Bulldog Stadium, LaFayette
Series: LaFayette leads 9-3
Synopsis:
Horseshoe Bend got back on track last Friday behind a five touchdown effort last week by freshman Braxton Wilson. Wilson and company next travel to LaFayette, a team the Generals have not beaten since 2014. The record books should be out the window on this matchup though, as Horseshoe Bend’s two wins are against teams the Generals traditionally do not have much success against. LaFayette has only one win on the year, against Barbour County. The Bulldogs last played on Sept. 16, in a 32 point loss to Goshen. If Wilson has caught his breath since last Friday, the Generals should feed him early and often.