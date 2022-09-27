Only three teams suited up last Friday, with all three garnering three big wins. Players for Benjamin Russell, Horseshoe Bend and Dadeville had opportunities to flex their skills on the field last week.
Horseshoe Bend running back Braxton Wilson
Freshman Braxton Wilson has been a workhorse for Horseshoe Bend all year. In all three phases of football, Wilson contributes. Against Fayetteville, Wilson did more than contribute as he exploded for five scores on the night leading the Generals to victory over the Wolves for the first time since 2018. One of Wilson’s scores was on a punt return, furthering how important he is for all aspects of Horseshoe Bend’s game plan. Wilson may very well be the most dynamic freshman in the area.
Benjamin Russell athlete Malcolm Simmons
It has almost become a weekly thing to see Simmons as a candidate for Player of the Week. While he has not won a Player of the Week nod, he is certainly helping the Wildcats win football games. Against Smiths Station, Simmons popped off for three scores, two of which went for over 70 yards. Simmons leads his squad in rushing yards per game and total touchdowns, with nine on the season, placing him tied for 12th in the state.
Dadeville athlete Phil Dowdell
It is hard to name a more explosive athlete than Phil Dowdell. His speed and athleticism makes him one of the most dangerous playmakers in the area, and in a 45-0 rout of Notasulga, Dowdell showed just what he can do. He highlighted the night with a kick-return score, something that is almost expected of the senior. Dowdell also caught a touchdown from quarterback Jordan Rambo. Dowdell plays all three facets, and might be doing so next year at the collegiate level.
