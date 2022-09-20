All five area teams competed last week, with only two managing to win. Still, plenty of highlight players and plays were made on the field. Here are your three selections for Player of the Week for Week 5.
Reeltown athlete Tae Martin
It is hard to pinpoint a singular, best player when you win 76-0. Reeltown’s win over Barbour County was the biggest margin of victory in the state on Friday. Arthur Woods, Zy Collins or Takeo Potts all get an honorable mention, but Martin gets the selection for work on both ends. The sophomore, who is used in all sorts of manors for Reeltown, came up big on Friday and picked up an interception and a rushing touchdown. He may not be the centerpiece for Reeltown, but in his role, he is very effective. Martin has a bright future with the Rebels.
Dadeville athlete Antojuan Woody
Dadeville’s selection for Player of the Week could have also gone to a number of athletes. Avontae Wilson, Jordan Rambo or Jay Burns could all easily be options. However, much like Martin, Woody gets the nod for high performance on both sides of the ball. Woody started off the scoring for Dadeville with a 15-yard touchdown reception from Rambo. He then got an interception on the following drive. Dadeville needed both plays from Woody badly, as the team escaped Wellborn by a touchdown, keeping its undefeated season alive.
Benjamin Russell athlete Malcolm Simmons
This is not the first time Simmons has appeared as one of the best players in the area. It will also not be his last. The junior was at it again on Friday, With 10 minutes to go, and needing a score, quarterback Gabe Benton found Simmons who took the ball 68-yards to the house. He also scored on a 15-yard rush in the third quarter, tallying over half of Benjamin Russell’s points on the night. Simmons leads his team in rushing yards per game, and is third on the team in receiving yards per game. He also leads the team in total touchdowns and is tied for a team lead in interceptions.
